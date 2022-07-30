Developer asks to amend Hudson’s retirement zoning district

– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.

