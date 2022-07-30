Developer asks to amend Hudson’s retirement zoning district

www.communityadvocate.com
Marlborough City Council sets public hearing for revised Walcott application
MARLBOROUGH – There will be a public hearing for the Walcott Heritage Farms project later this month. This comes after the developer had appealed the City Council’s previous decision, denying the special permit for the proposed multifamily residential development. The state Land Court later remanded it back to the City Council.
19-unit Rum Hill Avenue project proposed on Plantation Street
WORCESTER — A plan for a new cul-de-sac off of Plantation Street would create a new city street and 19 residential units. According to plans posted by the city, developers are looking to construct a new road, eight duplexes containing single-family semi-detached housing and three single-family homes. Rum Hill...
Shrewsbury Community Preservation Committee opens applications
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Community Preservation Committee (CPC) opened the 2023 Community Preservation Act application process July 20. Residents voted to opt into the program in 2020. The CPC will be holding an application workshop in the selectmen’s room at the town hall on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.,...
Part of Prospect Street in Shrewsbury to be closed this week
SHREWSBURY – A portion of Prospect Street near Holman Street will be closed over the couple of days to allow for crews to replace a sewer connection. The Board of Selectmen approved the Aug. 1-5 closure during its July 26 meeting. “One reason why we want to do it...
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville
Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
Builder proposes single-family condos in Hudson
HUDSON – Two houses at 27 Cox St. and 54 Lake St. could soon be torn down and replaced with new single-family condominiums. The Hudson Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), however, has raised questions, debating whether this plan qualifies under a bylaw allowing property owners to modify structures that were grandfathered into current zoning regulations.
Ribbon cutting ceremony brings first phase of Twin Cities Rail Trail to the finish line
LEOMINSTER — After hearing about it from fellow cyclists, Mona Jalal made her first trip from the Boston area to Leominster Friday morning, eager to check out the Twin Cities Rail Trail. With her bicycle in tow, Jalal was one of about 100 people who gathered next to the...
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick
Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
Robert A. Cibelli Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough
– Robert Aldo Cibelli, Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was the husband of the late Jane E. (Conway) Cibelli. Born in Southborough, he was the son of the late Aldo and Eunice (Fay) Cibelli....
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Thomas J. Tomkiewicz, 64, of Grafton and Sutton
– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
Cheryl Fitzpatrick-Hey, 52, formerly of Northborough
– Cheryl Ann Fitzpatrick-Hey, 52, of Riverview, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 22nd in Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, David A. Hey, Jr., and her two children, Conner F. Hey and Paxton D. Hey. She also leaves her siblings; brother Robert Fitzpatrick and his wife Kathy from Grafton, MA, and their children Jaime and Dylan; brother John Fitzpatrick and his wife Sue from Sandwich, MA along with their children Ryan, Meghan, and Emma; sister Annmarie Fitzpatrick from Augusta, ME and her children John, Eric, Daniel, Haylie, and Lexie; sister Cynthia Fitzpatrick of Brandon, FL and her children Kathryn and Stephen; and many extended family members and friends. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents Robert J & Patricia A (Garrigan) Fitzpatrick, her mother-in-law Janeen White and her canine babies Jackson and Eva.
