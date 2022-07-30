A decent weekend ahead before a potential heat wave next week

local21news.com
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Housing Rental Prices Keep Going Up Across Pennsylvania And So Is The Homeless RateCerees MorettiPennsylvania State
Clearing skies and a return of the heat
Dauphin County, PA — Skies clearing out and muggy it will be muggy overnight with a low of 70. The heat returns during the second half of the week and will likely peak on Thursday as our highs hit the mid 90s with a heat index near 100!. Some...
Sunny Tuesday but prepare for a Weather Watch Day Thursday due to heat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under mostly sunny skies, highs today will be in the upper 80s to near 90, it's going to be a muggy day too. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. MIDWEEK HEAT | THURSDAY WEATHER WATCH DAY:. Highs tomorrow will be near...
Crews battle house fire with partial collapse in Dauphin County, officials say
Dauphin County, PA — No one was injured in a house fire with partial collapse in Dauphin County. Officials say they were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue around 10:00 PM for reports of a kitchen fire. Officials on scene tell CBS 21's Nick Volturo that part...
80-year-old tree removal underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews began taking apart a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg Monday. The tree’s roots and branches have grown so large, it’s causing safety hazards to residents around it. Its limbs are sitting on power lines and damaging homes. The City of Harrisburg...
Community frustration surrounding local State Park
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining to 6 news about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel mountain state park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park,...
Economy vs date change: York State Fair vendors ponder reason for attendance drop
West Manchester Twp., York County — Cleanup from ten days of the York State Fair is in high gear. In the second year of the fair’s July date change, attendance was down drastically. “It was down at least for expectations,” said Dale Stoltzfus, owner of Stoltzfus. Over...
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase...again
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers Tuesday. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton stated:. The...
Early morning garage fire in York City, no one injured fire officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire was reported on the first block of Queen St. in York City around 4:15 a.m., on August 2. The fire caused damages to three garages that weren't attached to any houses, and luckily, no one was hurt in this incident according to the York City Fire Department.
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
Women only coworking space opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the pandemic came remote work and school. So many Americans changed their work habits and companies found employees could be just as productive and focused at home. While there are pros to remote work like saving money and time on a commute or working in...
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Harrisburg University construction project advances
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Construction of the new $100 million 12-story Harrisburg University Science Education Center is reaching a huge milestone this week. Parts of Chestnut Street are closed as crews remove the material lift from the side of the building, allowing windows and paneling to be added. School officials...
Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
York City Police investigate daylight homicide; Roll out plan for 22 new officers
York, PA — One man is dead after a shooting in the City of York, marking the 16th homicide this year in the White Rose City. Now, police are calling on City Council and the Mayor to help fund more officers to fight back. “It's easy for people to...
Paxtang Borough officially begins agreement with Swatara Fire for fire protection services
Dauphin County, PA — The Paxtang Borough officially began their agreement with Swatara Township for fire protection services on Monday. The agreement with Swatara Township will continue until December of 2028 and will cost the Borough $25,000 a year. In a statement posted online, Borough officials said "due to...
Breaking down York's plan to roll out and fund 22 new police officers
York, PA — In response to the changing face of violent crime in the City, York Police are requesting 22 additional officers for the force. In all, the plan will cost an estimated $2 million a year. Department brass say the increase will make the streets safer and York a more vibrant community. During a sit-down with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, Commissioner Michael Muldrow lays out his vision for the officers and the impact on the city.
Police say Maryland man arrested after victim finds stolen car in Pennsylvania
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a Maryland man is facing numerous charges including several felonies after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. On July 27th, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Donegal Township, Westmoreland County to locate a stolen vehicle. According to state police, a victim reported...
Police find missing man in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TWP., CUMBERLAND CO. — Pennsylvania State Police say the Upper Allen Police Department have found Noah Lehman, who was reported missing August 1. Lehman is a white 25-year-old male, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has dark brown hair and green eyes. Police say he was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt with red basketball shorts.
York City Police Officers receive promotions
York County, PA — Five York City Police Officers received promotions on Tuesday. City Police promoted a new detective, detective first class, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Each of the officers took an oath and were pinned by family members in attendance. While it's a special day for the promoted,...
