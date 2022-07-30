Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen

www.wsaw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County. On Saturday, Aug. 6 it will monitor US 51 in Marathon County.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
WSAW
Woman gets 10 years probation in Nekoosa shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 51-year-old woman convicted of shooting a man in Nekoosa last March will spend 10 years on probation. Amy Chulin-Carpenter was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated in a domestic abuse case. Chulin-Carpenter’s trial began Monday morning. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, July 29-30
Loiterer: Police were called to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. at 8:07 a.m. when a 39-year-old man complained about a homeless man loitering around the apartment building. The man was gone when police arrived. Show me: A 34-year-old man was issued a written warning for failure to display his...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, one in custody following strangulation in Shawano County
WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott. According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
UPDATE: Wood County non-emergency lines back up
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are back up and running once again. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county said they working again at 10:05 p.m. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
WEAU-TV 13
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
WSAW
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Hall has gotten more complaints about train horns sounding during overnight hours. The reason is more train traffic due to a new rail service in the area. FOXY Rail System took over for the Canadian National officially in January. It includes 650 miles of...
WSAW
Tundraland donates $4,000 to Humane Society of Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tundraland and the Humane Society of Marathon County have concluded their two-week food and supply drive Monday morning. Tundraland presented a $4,000 check to the Humane Society to ensure that they receive the help they need. Tundraland partnered with the Humane Society starting July 18, to help out with the dire need of various products for the Humane Society.
WSAW
Gov. Evers awards grant to Wausau Fire Department to help EMS services
Last year's warm fall weather is affecting blueberry picking this year. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does. Last year's warm fall weather affects this year's blueberry...
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WSAW
Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”. The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening,...
Comments / 0