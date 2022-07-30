ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen County, WY

Governor appoints Secretary of State Buchanan to be a district court judge

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjL2g_0gyq4yOW00

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the Eighth Judicial District, serving Goshen County.

Buchanan plans to remain in office for now to fulfill his duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench, according to a news release from the governor's office. No timeline for him to assume the judgeship has been determined at this point, according to the governor's spokesman, Michael Pearlman.

“Goshen County is once again fortunate to have had outstanding candidates for this judgeship,” Gordon said in the release. “Ed has served the state admirably and honorably as Secretary for more than four years. His extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system will serve him well as a district court judge in this next chapter of his public service career.”

The appointment was widely expected after Buchanan first announced that he would seek a second term as secretary of state, then announced he had changed his mind when Judge Patrick W. Korrell announced his retirement. The other two finalists announced for the position were Nathaniel S. Hibben and Misha E. Westby.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Gordon,” Buchanan said in Saturday's release. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the Eighth Judicial District and will work diligently to uphold the high standards of the judiciary.

“It is a privilege to serve Wyoming and my fellow elected officials as Secretary of State. I would like to assure our citizens that I am committed to fulfilling my duties prior to assuming the bench, both to ensure a smooth and secure election cycle and to finalize the many projects integral to the office,” Buchanan added.

Buchanan has served as Wyoming Secretary of State since 2018. In that capacity, he serves as Chief Elections Officer, Securities Commissioner, Corporations Administrator and Notaries Public Commissioner. He previously served as chief prosecutor in the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, and as an attorney in private practice with Sawyer, Warren, Buchanan.

A longtime resident of Goshen County, Buchanan was commissioned in the United States Air Force and served as an intelligence briefer to senior command. He holds a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

The process for replacing a district court judge begins when an upcoming opening is announced. At that point, the Judicial Nominating Commission accepts letters of interest from those who want to fill the position.

The commission then forwards three names to the governor, who has 30 days to appoint one of these nominees to serve as the new district court judge.

Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are: Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, chair; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goshen County, WY
Government
City
Casper, WY
County
Goshen County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Chugwater, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Big Piney, WY
City
Afton, WY
City
Laramie, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Not Among States Suing USDA Over Transgender Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Twenty-two states last week sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture for imposing transgender-friendly guidance on the nation’s schools and state agencies, but Wyoming wasn’t one of the states suing. The USDA is trying to coerce schools and other programs...
WYOMING STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Judge: Herbster can add to defamation suit

OMAHA — Former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be allowed to add more examples to his defamation lawsuit against State Sen. Julie Slama, a judge has ruled. As a result, Slama’s attorneys must wait until after Herbster updates his lawsuit before deposing him for Slama’s counter-lawsuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Kirkbride
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Ed Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Politics State#Politics Governor
wnax.com

SD Governor Kristi Noem Not Ruling out 2024 Run for President

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out…. Noem says she thinks former President Trump will...
ELECTIONS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault

Colorado-based “election integrity” activists and purported fraud in the state’s elections have assumed a prominent place in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s nationwide campaign to prove American elections are not secure. Several Colorado activists, as Newsline has previously reported, helped found the Lindell-funded election nonprofit Cause of America, and Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has supported election-denying […] The post Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
gowatertown.net

Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Most rural counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kios.org

Matthew Wurstner on Nebraska's Inheritance Tax and Why You Should Care About It

Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed what Governor Ricketts called the biggest tax relief measures in Nebraska history. Taxes frequently come up in assessing quality of life compared to similar states and what a competitive tax climate might mean for retaining young people in the age of brain drain. Today Matthew Wurstner returns to the show to assess Nebraska's tax climate.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
sdpb.org

Attorney emerges from impeachment trial with elevated profile

The impeachment trial of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg brought many familiar faces to the Capitol in Pierre. There was also someone many South Dakotans were probably not acquainted with: attorney Alexis Tracy, who was part of the prosecution team. In her day job, she's the state's attorney for Clay...
92.9 THE LAKE

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy