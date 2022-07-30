Governor appoints Secretary of State Buchanan to be a district court judge

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the Eighth Judicial District, serving Goshen County.

Buchanan plans to remain in office for now to fulfill his duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench, according to a news release from the governor's office. No timeline for him to assume the judgeship has been determined at this point, according to the governor's spokesman, Michael Pearlman.

“Goshen County is once again fortunate to have had outstanding candidates for this judgeship,” Gordon said in the release. “Ed has served the state admirably and honorably as Secretary for more than four years. His extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system will serve him well as a district court judge in this next chapter of his public service career.”

The appointment was widely expected after Buchanan first announced that he would seek a second term as secretary of state, then announced he had changed his mind when Judge Patrick W. Korrell announced his retirement. The other two finalists announced for the position were Nathaniel S. Hibben and Misha E. Westby.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Gordon,” Buchanan said in Saturday's release. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the Eighth Judicial District and will work diligently to uphold the high standards of the judiciary.

“It is a privilege to serve Wyoming and my fellow elected officials as Secretary of State. I would like to assure our citizens that I am committed to fulfilling my duties prior to assuming the bench, both to ensure a smooth and secure election cycle and to finalize the many projects integral to the office,” Buchanan added.

Buchanan has served as Wyoming Secretary of State since 2018. In that capacity, he serves as Chief Elections Officer, Securities Commissioner, Corporations Administrator and Notaries Public Commissioner. He previously served as chief prosecutor in the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, and as an attorney in private practice with Sawyer, Warren, Buchanan.

A longtime resident of Goshen County, Buchanan was commissioned in the United States Air Force and served as an intelligence briefer to senior command. He holds a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

The process for replacing a district court judge begins when an upcoming opening is announced. At that point, the Judicial Nominating Commission accepts letters of interest from those who want to fill the position.

The commission then forwards three names to the governor, who has 30 days to appoint one of these nominees to serve as the new district court judge.

Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are: Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, chair; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.