‘Misled the public:’ Oversight launches investigation into nursing home COVID deaths

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
Growing prescriptions help push CVS past Q2 expectations
CVS Health thumped second-quarter expectations and hiked its full-year forecast as growing prescription claims and COVID-19 test kits sales countered a drop in vaccinations. A longer cough cold and flu season also brought in more business, as claims in CVS Health's biggest segment, pharmacy benefits management, rose about 4%. Pharmacy sales at the company's established drugstores climbed more than 7%.
Harris Jewelry Defrauded Thousands of Servicemembers, Will Pay Millions in Fines
New York Attorney General joins with Federal Trade Commission to shutter fraudulent jewelry store. New York Attorney General Letitia James joined with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue an order effectively shuttering Harris Jewelry and recovering $34.2 million dollars for servicemembers defrauded by the company.
