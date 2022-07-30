Affordable Housing Trust talks new units in Westborough

www.communityadvocate.com
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough City Council sets public hearing for revised Walcott application
MARLBOROUGH – There will be a public hearing for the Walcott Heritage Farms project later this month. This comes after the developer had appealed the City Council’s previous decision, denying the special permit for the proposed multifamily residential development. The state Land Court later remanded it back to the City Council.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville
Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
communityadvocate.com
Part of Prospect Street in Shrewsbury to be closed this week
SHREWSBURY – A portion of Prospect Street near Holman Street will be closed over the couple of days to allow for crews to replace a sewer connection. The Board of Selectmen approved the Aug. 1-5 closure during its July 26 meeting. “One reason why we want to do it...
millburysutton.com
Millbury mulls possible future(s) of Fire Department HQ building
MILLBURY -- Even as work begins to turn the old McGrath School into a new Fire Department Headquarters building, talk has begun on what to do with the HQ building on Elm Street. During its meeting on July 26, the Board of Selectmen brought up some possibilities for the current...
DCU Considering New Branch at Piccadilly Plaza Development in Worcester
WORCESTER - New renderings for the proposed redevelopment of Piccadilly Plaza on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester will be presented later this month to the City of Worcester’s Planning Board. The plan for the new development includes tearing down all existing buildings — including Terra Brasilis restaurant and a two-story...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
leominsterchamp.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony brings first phase of Twin Cities Rail Trail to the finish line
LEOMINSTER — After hearing about it from fellow cyclists, Mona Jalal made her first trip from the Boston area to Leominster Friday morning, eager to check out the Twin Cities Rail Trail. With her bicycle in tow, Jalal was one of about 100 people who gathered next to the...
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues
A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
Bullard Tavern sign replaced within Old Sturbridge Village
An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
communityadvocate.com
Robert A. Cibelli Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough
– Robert Aldo Cibelli, Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was the husband of the late Jane E. (Conway) Cibelli. Born in Southborough, he was the son of the late Aldo and Eunice (Fay) Cibelli....
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
50% Since the pandemic, the rental market has also latched onto the upward march of real estate prices. Local agents report rent prices in Worcester to have increased by 50% in the last year and 22% since the beginning of the year. Michael Martin, an agent at Keller Williams Realty, added that average prices...
communityadvocate.com
Richard B. Pratt, 85, of Marlborough
– Richard “Dick” B Pratt of Marlborough, MA passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 85. Dick was born in Brookline, the oldest son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Lomond) Pratt. His brother, Arthur Pratt Jr. and his grandson, Evan Pratt, predeceased him.
communityadvocate.com
Thomas J. Tomkiewicz, 64, of Grafton and Sutton
– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
communityadvocate.com
Diane E. Kelley, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Diane E. (Long) Kelley, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Kelley of 33 years. She was the eldest child of Gerald and Joan (Aubut) Long of Montreal, Quebec and is survived by her siblings brother Graham Long of Toronto, Ontario ; sister Colleen Long and her husband Stan Booth of Hudson, Quebec ; brother Bryan Long and his wife Nathalie Fong of Pierrefonds, Quebec and sister in law Joanne Tremblay of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
