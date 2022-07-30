Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

www.wandtv.com
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
DCEO leads initiative for Black Business Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- August is Black Business Month! The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is leading the initiative here in Illinois. Their goal is to help support black-owned businesses here in the state. They will be highlighting these businesses and entrepreneurs on social media. The Department is working...
Central Illinois experiencing flash flooding
(WAND)- Central Illinois is experiencing widespread flash flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning. Doppler radar estimates that 3"-6" or more of rain fell in a short period of time from thunderstorms moving over the same area. Numerous flash flood warnings covered much of the area northwest to southeast from Lincoln...
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Much-needed rain is in the forecast for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois is seeing some much-needed rain, and more is on the way. Several inches of rain fell in some hometowns Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the area. This prompted several flash flood warnings. It'll be hot and humid today with highs around 90° and...
More thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon, evening
(WAND WEATHER) - Heat and humidity will dominate Central Illinois' weather to kick off August. Strong thunderstorms moved through this morning and more are possible this afternoon and tonight as a front drops into the area. Heavy downpours are possible with these storms. It'll be hot and humid through Wednesday...
