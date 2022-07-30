ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County: Deed transfers July 20-26

By Vicky Taylor
fcfreepress
fcfreepress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
fcfreepress

Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser

The Franklin County Historical Society will hold a tea party fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in The Old Jail East Courtyard. The event will feature tea, food, and entertainment and is open to both Society members and the public. Guests may wear hats...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week

August? Yes indeed! Golly, I’m so excited that three years have passed with lots of local, national, and world challenges, but the 41st Triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week is just around the corner. I am so proud of the officers, committee chairs, and the hundreds of volunteers that have...
GREENCASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Business Industry#Linus Business
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Truck Drivers needed in PA

As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Injuries Reported When SUV Slammed Into Bank In York County

The driver of an SUV apparently took the drive through banking options too literally, slamming straight into a central Pennsylvania bank on Tuesday, August 1, authorities say. The SUV crashed into the M&T bank located at 3995 Carlisle Road, Dover at 11:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatch. The driver was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.

Editor’s note: Information for South Hanover Township was added on Aug. 1. National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT seeking employees, job fair in Franklin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting a recruitment event and job fair, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the Franklin County Maintenance Office, for winter temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay of $19.72 per hour) and diesel/construction equipment mechanics (starting pay of $22.24 per hour).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Morgan Messenger

Couple found deceased in Pleasant View area home

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an older couple in their residence on Martinsburg Road. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said on Monday that deputies were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Martinsburg Road on Friday, July 29 at 5:55 p.m. in response to a report of unattended deaths.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fcfreepress

Microtransit Service Expanding￼To Franklin County

As of Aug. 15, rabbittransit will expand its Stop Hopper microtransit service to Chambersburg. The Stop Hopper services residents through small, neighborhood friendly-sized public transit vehicles. For just $2 per ride, riders can travel anywhere within the designated service zone by requesting a ride using the Stop Hopper smartphone app....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing

A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy