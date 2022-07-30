Franklin County: Deed transfers July 20-26

fcfreepresspa.com
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Independent cardiology practice opens in Cumberland County
An independent cardiology practice opened in Monday in East Pennsboro Township. Dr. Venketesh Nadar has opened Capital Area Cardiovascular Associates at 875 Poplar Church Road. The office is about five to 10 minutes from Harrisburg. The practice also has an additional office at 52 Red Hill Court in Howe Township, Perry County.
Interstate 81 southbound right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester. The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected...
Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser
The Franklin County Historical Society will hold a tea party fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in The Old Jail East Courtyard. The event will feature tea, food, and entertainment and is open to both Society members and the public. Guests may wear hats...
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week
August? Yes indeed! Golly, I’m so excited that three years have passed with lots of local, national, and world challenges, but the 41st Triennial Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week is just around the corner. I am so proud of the officers, committee chairs, and the hundreds of volunteers that have...
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
Truck Drivers needed in PA
As the truck operator shortage continues across the country, PennDOT is trying to get more people interested in applying. According to the PA Motor Truck Association, Pennsylvania is short roughly four thousand drivers. PennDOT says the shortage right now is most prevalent in Lancaster. As a result, PennDOT locations across...
Injuries Reported When SUV Slammed Into Bank In York County
The driver of an SUV apparently took the drive through banking options too literally, slamming straight into a central Pennsylvania bank on Tuesday, August 1, authorities say. The SUV crashed into the M&T bank located at 3995 Carlisle Road, Dover at 11:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatch. The driver was...
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.
Editor’s note: Information for South Hanover Township was added on Aug. 1. National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
PennDOT seeking employees, job fair in Franklin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting a recruitment event and job fair, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the Franklin County Maintenance Office, for winter temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay of $19.72 per hour) and diesel/construction equipment mechanics (starting pay of $22.24 per hour).
Couple found deceased in Pleasant View area home
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an older couple in their residence on Martinsburg Road. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said on Monday that deputies were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Martinsburg Road on Friday, July 29 at 5:55 p.m. in response to a report of unattended deaths.
Microtransit Service Expanding￼To Franklin County
As of Aug. 15, rabbittransit will expand its Stop Hopper microtransit service to Chambersburg. The Stop Hopper services residents through small, neighborhood friendly-sized public transit vehicles. For just $2 per ride, riders can travel anywhere within the designated service zone by requesting a ride using the Stop Hopper smartphone app....
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing
A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
