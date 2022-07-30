Ferrari 458 Becomes Crime-Fighting Cop Car

carbuzz.com
Related
Push Button Cars Are At More Risk Of Being Stolen
Old school and classic car owners are safe on this one. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, it was my understanding that older cars were more vulnerable to theft because of the ignition systems on newer car, so I guess we’ve come full circle. Most new cars, or even cars made post-2016, come with push button start ignitions, especially more expensive ones. That might have been a huge design mistake by car makers that’s made it easier to steal them. This could be adding to the surge in auto thefts, although, car thieves will always find a way, regardless of the ignition.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
Road & Track
Chevy Says the C8 Corvette Mule That Caught Fire in Spain Wasn't an E-Ray
A C8 Corvette prototype was caught on camera burning to the ground in Spain last Thursday. Witnesses on the ground suggested the car was a mule for the E-Ray, a rumored hybrid trim that could sit above the Z06, but according to Chevy, that's not the case. A Chevrolet spokesperson...
Chevy Has Cunning Plan To Get Ferrari Owners Into A New Z06
Priced from $106,395, there's no denying the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an expensive piece of machinery. But upon further inspection, you soon realize it's a veritable bargain. The 5.5-liter V8 produces 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, which is up there with some supercars costing three times as much.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Greedy’ glamorous couple who sold cocaine to pay for luxury holidays and designer clothes are jailed
A GREEDY glamour couple earning £60,000-a-year turned to selling cocaine for luxury holidays and designer clothes. Katie Barrington, 29, and Trenae Greenland, 30, made more than £100 on a weekday and £200 on a weekend by dealing the class A drug. The couple, from Newport, South Wales,...
‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’
DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina. Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada. Shocked...
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
Cops hunt man accused of nasty attack outside a McDonald’s that left victim with a shattered cheek
Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man following an alleged unprovoked assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne that left another man with a shattered cheek. A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s just after midnight on July 8, police allege.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Brinks Truck Robbed in What Might Be the Most Valuable Jewel Heist in History
Drivers left Brinks truck alone to get pinched for over $100 million in jewels. The post Brinks Truck Robbed in What Might Be the Most Valuable Jewel Heist in History appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Officers Find Fully Automatic Ghost Gun in Car of Man Doing Donuts: Police
The possession of a machine gun is among a litany of charges the driver faces after he was arrested Sunday.
Woman Sits on Teen's Car to Reserve Parking Spot
We've all heard of road rage, but what about parking lot rage?. How far will some people go to get a parking spot?. Believe it or not, parking lot rage is real. According to Dr. Driver, most drivers experience anger and frustration in busy parking lots on busy days at busy times. If the frustration and anger aren't dealt with, it comes out into the open as a hostile or aggressive act.
Stolen Ford Raptors Lead To A Stolen Shelby GT500
Criminals aren’t always the sharpest sticks in the bundle…. For a while now, some car thieves have decided to skip stealing from car owners and even dealerships, going instead straight to the source: automakers. We’ve covered several stories of vehicles swiped from factory lots and it happened again. On July 28, four Ford Raptors were boosted from a holding lot in Dearborn, but police were hot on the trail and in the process found a stolen Shelby GT500.
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal. The post Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Canton, Cardiff, was...
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
CarBuzz.com
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1