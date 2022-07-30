ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

John A. Nauser

John A. Nauser, 82, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on June 23, 2022. A private graveside service was held for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, Missouri on Aug. 1, 2022. John was born Sept. 17, 1939, to Julius and Katy Belle Nauser in St. Joseph, Missouri. In 1958,...
LIBERTY, MO
visitindependence.com

Celebrate 50 years of the SantaCaligon Days Festival!

The long-standing Independence tradition, the SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, has a lot to celebrate! The festival hosted by the Independence Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Xfinity will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2022. The annual SantaCaliGon® Days Festival, held Labor Day Weekend, commemorates the origin of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon trails in Independence during the country’s great westward expansion by early pioneers. The first SantaCaliGon Days Festival was held in 1940 to celebrate the unique heritage of the City of Independence as the starting point of the three trails. A second celebration was held after World War II in 1947. The festival was not held again until 1973.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Joyce Weatherly

Joyce Lavelle Weatherly, 97, of Smithville/Gladstone, Missouri passed away July 28, 2022, at Northcare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. Joyce was born on April 12, 1925, in Linn County, Missouri to the loving home of Linn and Lida Smith. She was united in marriage to John N. Weatherly Sr. on May 29, 1942, in New Mexico. Joyce and John were blessed to have a son and daughter. Joyce worked at Montgomery Wards for 24 years. Joyce and John dedicated themselves to seeking God’s will. They helped plant several churches and were charter members at the Antioch Baptist Church. Joyce has been a member of Faith Baptist Church in Smithville for many years.
GLADSTONE, MO
kq2.com

A leader in and out of the ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Dwain Lee Jones

Dwain Lee Jones, 95, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022. Visitation will begin at noon, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty Mo. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Dwain was born the eldest of four children...
LIBERTY, MO
kcparent.com

Apple Picking Day Trips

It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
KANSAS CITY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Clay County Public Health Center offers Family Fun Day

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Public Health Center is welcoming the community back to an in-person Family Fun Day event. The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Macken Park, 1000 E. 27th Ave., North Kansas City. This will be the sixth annual...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Jo Katherine Miller

Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kchi.com

Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month

Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Wagner wins western commissioner seat 2 on county commission

CLAY COUNTY — Scott Wagner said his win of the newly created Clay County Western Seat 2 commission seat Tuesday, Aug. 2 affords him an opportunity he doesn’t plan to squander. In the race for the newly-minted seat the carries a four-year term, Wagner captured 53.% of the...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

