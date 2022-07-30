rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
DCB eliminates Syracuse in blistering heat at Class C state tournament
WISNER - You could feel the heat, literally, at River Park as the co-op of Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus met Syracuse Post 100 in an elimination game at the Class C state tournament Tuesday night. Temperatures sat at 99 degrees at first pitch with the feels like temperature at 107 degrees as players...
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Will Nebraska reach bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Big Ten Football Media Days have come and gone and the season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats now sits a...
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
News Channel Nebraska
Orangemen talk learning from last year, looking forward to 2022, at media days
BEATRICE - In about three weeks, fans will pack the House of Orange for Beatrice's home opener with Gross Catholic and the Big Orange are using last year as a learning opportunity as they get set for 2022. On Tuesday, Jeff Kezeor, along with seniors Tucker Timmerman and Luke Feist...
Kearney Hub
Red Report: Who is Nebraska's No. 2 TE? Sean Beckton has a few ideas
The competition for Nebraska’s second tight end spot has been “fierce” in fall camp, according to tight ends coach Sean Beckton. After Monday’s practice, Beckton named Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington as contenders for that spot. He also mentioned that Creighton Prep grad AJ Rollins, who did not practice Monday, is “in the mix” for that spot. And Norris grad James Carnie had “one of his better days” on Day 5 of camp.
News Channel Nebraska
Cynthia S. Driscoll, 81, Syracuse
Cynthia S. Driscoll, age 81 of Syracuse, NE (formerly Neodesha, KS) passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse, NE. Cynthia Sue Driscoll was born on November 24, 1940 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Harold “Hap” and Martha “Nooky” (Dresher) Israel. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1958.
News Channel Nebraska
Prosper "PD" L. Duensing
Prosper “PD” L. Duensing, 85 years of age, of Lincoln passed away surrounded by family on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Beatrice to Henry Jr. and LoLeita (Searcey) Duensing. PD graduated from Barneston High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Doane University in Crete. PD married Janice Armstrong on August 20, 1961. He earned his Doctorate in Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. PD was the Director at Lancaster County Medical Society and the Community Blood Bank for 18 years. He enjoyed pets, sports and especially time with his family.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
News Channel Nebraska
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski
Margaret H. (Ferrol) Borzekofski, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on July 1, 1943 in Dunoon, Scotland to Archibald and Clara (Michie) Ferrol. Margaret married Michael Borzekofski on February 24, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed animal rescue, gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The crash appeared to involve two cars on O St., on the west side of the Highway 77 bridge late Monday night. Our partners at 10/11 NOW say it's unclear when the incident happened, but tow trucks and...
