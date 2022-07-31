Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: 'We will only win if Euro 2022 is sustainable'

www.90min.com
Sarina Wiegman: We changed society with Euro 2022 win
Sarina Wiegman spoke about the wider impact of Euro 2022 and her touching tribute to her late sister.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
MLS・
Euro 2022 provides deserved moment for England's tournament stalwarts
England's Euro 2022 victory was a huge moment for Ellen White, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze, who have suffered multiple major tournament near misses.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
MLS・
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Saudi escape route; Pino linked with Premier League giants
The latest transfer rumours feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Yeremy Pino, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back-up & more on Welsey Fofana.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Sarina Wiegman wins consecutive Euro titles with two different countries
Sarina Wiegman made European Championship history with England's Euro 2022 triumph.
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Man City open talks with Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez
Manchester City close on Spanish defender Sergio Gomez.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea to hijack De Jong move; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacement
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Cristiano Ronaldo & Timo Werner.
WSL ticket prices: How you can watch Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd & more
WSL ticket prices for individual games & season tickets in 2022/23 - including Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham & more.
Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract
Portugal international Diogo Jota has signed a new contract with Liverpool.
Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament
Beth Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 to win both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament.
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
How Twitter reacted to England beating Germany in Euro 2022 final
Twitter reaction as England beat Germany in historic Euro 2022 final.
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
England to play the USWNT at Wembley in October friendly
Fresh from their Euro 2022 triumph, the FA have announced that England will play world champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley in October.
