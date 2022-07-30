ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Leaves Training Camp Practice With Injury

By Jordan Foote
 3 days ago

The Chiefs' tight end suffered an injury during the team's Saturday morning practice.

The Kansas City Chiefs' first week of full-team training camp practice is in the books, and they got out of action on Saturday with a mostly clean bill of health. That didn't include tight end Jody Fortson, however, as he left practice early with an injury.

Per Matt McMullen , the Chiefs' senior team reporter, Fortson's injury is to his quad and an update on his status will be provided by the team on Monday (Kansas City has a day off on Sunday). Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star adds that the 26-year-old tight end rode away and up the hill from the Chiefs' training camp practice field in the passenger seat of a cart.

Last season, Fortson gave the football world a glimpse of his potential by hauling in five passes for 47 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Valdosta State product only played in six games and spent the rest of the 2021 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. He worked his way back for months and managed to avoid the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp this year, which is no easy feat considering he suffered such a major injury less than a year ago. By all accounts from those at camp thus far this summer, Fortson was putting together a quality performance before suffering the quad injury.

Earlier in July, Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report broke down the games of Fortson and second-year tight end Noah Gray. Here's what he wrote about what Fortson brought to the table in a limited sample size last season and what his strengths are heading into this year:

Fortson gives the Chiefs a big-bodied target, something that Andy Reid hasn't had in his offense in prior years. As a result, the Chiefs rarely run fade routes and jump balls for their weapons. Their recent shift in size at the wide receiver position may signal possible a change in this philosophy, though, and Fortson can be a part of that. In the few games he did play, the Chiefs used Fortson's size to their advantage.

To stay up-to-date on all things Kansas City Chiefs, follow @ArrowheadReport on Twitter and follow the Chiefs Nation Facebook page .

Comments / 2

 

