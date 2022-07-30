'Star Wars': Recreate the Climactic 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Duel With New Darth Vader Hot Toys Figure

collider.com
Andor: Star Wars fans express surprise after watching trailer for Rogue One prequel
Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel. Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Leia With a Purple Lightsaber
One of the most exciting scenes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was when audiences got to see a flashback to a young Luke training a young Leia, which included both of them wielding lightsabers. In the final cut of the film, Luke's lightsaber was green and Leia's was blue, but concept artist Adam Brockbank recently took to Instagram to show off an alternate look of the scene in which Leia instead had a purple lightsaber. While she wouldn't have been the first hero in the franchise to wield a blade of that color, it would have brought with it a number of questions about her trajectory in her Jedi training.
ETOnline.com
'Andor' Trailer: See How the 'Rogue One' Rebellion Began in New 'Star Wars' Series
"Wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?" That's the question posed to Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fans know that ultimately, Cassian gives his life for the Rebellion in Rogue...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Collider
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt’s Assassin Movie Is Big, Absurd, and a Lot of Fun
In Bullet Train, the latest absurd action spectacle from Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, Brian Tyree Henry plays an assassin with the codename Lemon, who is partnered with his “twin brother” Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Almost as a point of pride, Lemon states that everything he learned came from watching Thomas the Tank Engine, going so far as to compare everyone he meets to various characters from the show, and even keeping a sticker book of characters to illustrate his point. In the middle of the insanity that is Bullet Train, Lemon mentions that Thomas says “simple is always better,” almost as if writer Zak Olkewicz (adapting the novel “Maria Beetle” from Kôtarô Isaka) is poking fun at how convoluted and wild this film is going to get. While Thomas might be right most of the time, it’s the ridiculousness and twisty nature of Bullet Train that makes this film such a wild ride.
ComicBook
Andor: New Images From Disney+ Star Wars Series Released
Disney+ has released new images from its next upcoming Star Wars streaming series, Andor. The images accompany the new trailer for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel, which is now set to debut in September, and a new poster. Andor follows Cassian Andor, played again by Rogue One star Diego Luna, and spans multiple eras of Cassian's lifetime. The series will chronicle his first steps towards joining the rebellion against the Galactic Empire to his time as a rebel spy hidden amid the Empire's ranks. The images include new shots of Luna as Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as rebel leader Mon Mothma, Forest Whittaker as insurgent Saw Guerrera, and more. You can see all of the images below.
Andor: Star Wars fans left unimpressed by ‘AK-47’ in trailer – ‘So lazy’
Fans picked out a seemingly unusual detail in the trailer for the new Star Wars series, Andor, which came out Monday (1 August).Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the critically-lauded 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.While fans were overall impressed – and relieved – by the trailer, they were not happy when they saw one character who appeared to be holding an AK-47 rifle.“5 seconds into the trailer and you’ve already pissed me off,” one fan fumed on Twitter. “The guy has got a f***ing AK-47! IN A STAR WARS SHOW!...
Collider
'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' & 'The Force Awakens': Two Very Different Portraits of Aging
From Star Wars to Zoolander, one of the most popular type of movies of the last few years has been the legacy sequel — movies that take place 10 or more years after the last movie or show to give audiences a chance to spend time with some of their favorite characters again. But this trend has been around much longer than just this past decade. Star Trek has been making legacy sequels since the '80s, one of the most notable being what some consider to be the best movie in all the franchise: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
Kerrang
Andor: Watch the gritty first trailer for new Star Wars spin-off
The first proper trailer for upcoming Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Andor is here – and it already looks pretty damn great. The 12-episode Star Wars spin-off – set before the events of Rogue One – will seemingly show a whole new political side to our favourite galaxy far, far away, with this first two-and-a-half-minute look getting straight into the nitty gritty.
wegotthiscovered.com
For reasons unknown, ‘Star Wars’ stans ponder which instrument Darth Vader would play
The nice thing about a fantasy series like Star Wars is that it allows its fans to escape the regular workaday world of woe, if only for a few moments respite, so as to imagine what it would be like to be a hero, a princess, a rapscallion with a heart of gold. Rich worlds of imagination like the galaxy far far away weave a tapestry of colorful characters and exotic locales that inspire endless works, and fans will often end up writing their own stories set in that universe, creating fan art around the characters, or even producing full-scale fan films of their own.
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Fun fact, ‘Star Wars’ fans: A stack of dirty dishes inspired the Millennium Falcon
Disney+'s 'Light & Magic' docuseries chronicles how George Lucas' effects company changed Hollywood. Five fun facts about ILM's 'Star Wars' legacy.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Reveals New Characters
Star Wars: The High Republic is about to launch Phase II of its line, and as such, we'll be getting to meet some new characters. Star Wars is now teasing some of those new characters in the latest update on the official Star Wars website. In addition to some new character teases, we also get the official opening crawl to Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and the first chapter of the new phase, "Quest of the Jedi".
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Says “We’re Old-School” As Upcoming Disney+ Series Doesn’t Use ‘Star Wars’ Volume Video Wall
The “Star Wars” movies have always been ubiquitous with groundbreaking special effects. But since the Prequel trilogy from the early 2000s, that pioneering use of effects has been mainly in digital production. More recently, that means the use of “Volume,” an ultra-HD video wall that allows in-camera effects and creates immersive digital environments for actors to work in. Want to know why “The Mandalorian,” “The Book Of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” all look the same? That’s the reason.
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
