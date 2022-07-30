Erling Haaland Has Touched The Ball Just Eight Times During Man City vs Liverpool, Fans Not Impressed

England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO