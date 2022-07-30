Christian Eriksen’s Manchester United Debut Has Got Fans Excited, He’s A Baller

www.sportbible.com
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Richard Madeley Angers Viewers With 'Inappropriate' Question To England's Euro 2022 Hero Alessia Russo
Richard Madeley has angered Good Morning Britain viewers with a "patronising" and "inappropriate" question to England international Alessia Russo. Watch the video below:. Manchester United striker Russo appeared on the programme on Wednesday morning to discuss England's Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Asking Russo about her emotions since winning...
Real Madrid Interested In £85M Liverpool Target Klopp Is 'Obsessed' With
Real Madrid already took a key Liverpool target in Aurelien Tchouameni from Jürgen Klopp’s grasp this summer, and they’re ready to do the same with another midfield man next year. That’s according to El Periodico who claim Ancelotti's side are ready to challenge the Reds in their...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
Ethan Ampadu Could Leave Chelsea This Summer To Return To Serie A
Ethan Ampadu could be heading back to Italy this summer with Spezia hoping to complete a move for the young Chelsea defender, according to reports. Last season the Welsh central defender was on loan with Venezia in the Serie A and made a total of 29 appearances. The season ended...
It's Three Years Since Eric Cantona Left Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shocked With Acceptance Speech
Two years ago, the great Eric Cantona left viewers baffled after his acceptance speech about Gods, wars and crimes after collecting the UEFA President's Award. The Manchester United legend picked up his gong ahead of the Champions League group stage draw from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The award recognised the...
Redemption - How Granit Xhaka Salvaged His Arsenal Career
They say that time heals, and in the case of Granit Xhaka, his wounds have undergone state-of-the-art intensive care. Rewind to the 27th October 2019, to the cacophony of hostile boos and the toxic launching of derogatives. The Gunners had seen themselves pegged back by Crystal Palace having taken a 2-0 lead early on in the fixture.
Southend Rename One Of Their Stands To Gilbert & Rose West Stand
Southend United may want to rethink their new name for the West Stand at Roots Hall. Southend have sold the naming rights for their West Stand ahead of the new season. The National League side have partnered up with local estate agents Gilbert & Rose. However, it appears they didn't...
Diogo Jota Signs New Deal At Liverpool
Diogo Jota has signed a new deal at Liverpool, keeping him at the club until 2027. The Portugal international joined the Reds in 2020 after impressing with Wolves over the course of a 4 year stay with the Midlands club. He has gone from strength to strength since moving to...
Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Contract With Manchester City
Phil Foden is set to sign a new long-term contract with Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who has made 170 appearances and won 11 trophies with the club, has agreed to sign a new deal. After making his debut in 2017, the Englishman has become an integral member of Pep...
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League
Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal 'probably' would have qualified for this season's Champions League if not for Nuno Tavares. The Gunners were on course for a first top four finish since 2016 heading into the final weeks of last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost three on the bounce in April however...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
