One dead after fatal motorcycle crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and lost control at the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and Fernhill Court.

Police said the victim, a 58-year-old Lansing resident, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The accident is still under investigation.

