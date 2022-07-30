ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs07y_0gyq1RZI00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and lost control at the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and Fernhill Court.

Police said the victim, a 58-year-old Lansing resident, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The accident is still under investigation.

WLNS News 6 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

One dead after collision with utility pole

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after lighting herself on fire

BAY CO., Mich., (WNEM) – A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after allegedly lighting herself and her residence on fire, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park in Williams Township on Saturday,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

End of Watch Ride honors fallen Shiawassee County deputy

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - Shiawassee County honored the service of fallen deputy Darrell Lamar Henderson during an “end of watch ride” on Tuesday. The event included a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington. The motorcycle riders escorted a 40-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers. Last year, the end of watch ride honored 339 fallen officers across the country. This year, 600 officers lost their lives while serving their communities.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#East Cesar Chavez Avenue#Wlns News 6#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Morning motorcycle crash kills 1 in Lansing

LANSING, MI-- Lansing Police say the operator of a motocycle was killed after losing control early Saturday morning, July 30. Officers were dispatched to the area near E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and Fernhill Court about 4:30 a.m. after reports of a crash were called in. The driver of the motorcycle...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in a Jackson home Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as Jalen Matthew Gillum. According to authorities, officers from the Jackson Police Department were called to a residence near South Jackson and Morrell streets at about 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting inside the residence. The caller, identified only as a man, advised he shot someone that broke into the residence.
JACKSON, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WNEM

Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy