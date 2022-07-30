One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
According to the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and lost control at the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and Fernhill Court.
Police said the victim, a 58-year-old Lansing resident, was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.
The accident is still under investigation.
