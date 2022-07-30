Talenti® Partners With Black Food Folks to Honor Four Culinary Creators Making a Difference in the Culinary World

Pictured: Mango Donut with Basil Caramel and Ginger Crumb with Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto by Jasmine Mason | Photo credit: Talenti

As a brand that sources inspiration from the culinary world, Talenti is committed to supporting diverse culinary creators and celebrating their heritage, culture and contributions to their communities. That's why, this National Culinary Arts Month, Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto is partnering with Black Food Folks to amplify the voices of and provide monetary grants to four trailblazing Black culinary creators. This is the third consecutive year that Talenti has partnered with Black Food Folks, a fellowship of Black professionals in food and drink, to provide grants and recognition to culinary creators and celebrate their craftsmanship.

Talenti is honoring Maya-Camille Broussard, a native of Chicago's South Side and founder of Justice of the Pies, as the Culinary Creator Hero. Maya-Camille founded Justice of the Pies in honor of her late father and gives back to her community in his memory through her culinary workshop I KNEAD LOVE which supports children who reside in lower income communities affected by food insecurities. This fall, Maya-Camille plans to achieve her dream by opening her first-ever Justice of the Pies storefront on the South Side of Chicago. In addition to selling delicious pies, Maya-Camille hopes to create a space that brings together her community and fosters relationships. In addition to Maya-Camille, three additional individuals are receiving grants and being recognized as the brand's Culinary Creator Honorees: Jasmine Macon, Felicia Mayden and Ashleigh Pearson.

Pictured (L-R): left to right: Maya-Camille Broussard, Jasmine Macon, Ashleigh Pearson and Felicia Mayden | Photo credit: Talenti

Together with the Culinary Creator Honorees, Talenti is releasing a limited-edition Tasting Menu that will include delicious treats created by Jasmine, Felicia, and Ashleigh, using their favorite Talenti Gelato. The limited-edition recipes can be found at each of their establishments from July 18th to August 14th.

"At Talenti, we are so inspired by the work Maya-Camille, Jasmine, Felicia and Ashleigh are doing in their communities and sharing their love of food and giving back in meaningful ways," said Russel Lilly, General Manager, North American Ice Cream at Unilever. "We are proud to continue supporting local businesses and celebrating the successes of the Black culinary community, while giving them a platform and resources to amplify their voices and expand their culinary reach."

Talenti is celebrating Maya-Camille's impact with a video that highlights her background, personal story and contributions to the culinary world. Read more on Maya-Camille on OprahDaily.com as part of Oprah Winfrey's "The Life You Want" program.

More on the Culinary Creator Honorees and their recipes:

· Jasmine Macon from Charlotte, NC is paving her own culinary path and chasing her dream of opening her own donut shop, Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.), this summer. Jasmine created a Mango Donut with Basil Caramel and Ginger Crumb with Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto. Available at Hex Coffee (1824 Statesville Ave. 101, Charlotte, NC 28206), every Saturday from July 23 to August 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Felicia Mayden, executive pastry chef at The Emily Hotel in Chicago, IL, participates in #BakersAgainstRacism, which connects Bakers across the globe to fight against racism, amongst other community outreach and fundraisers. Felicia's recipe incorporates Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato in a Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich. Available at The Emily Hotel (311 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60607).

· Ashleigh Pearson, of Petite Soeur in Washington D.C., has taken her background in science and turned it into a business that delivers on her belief that luxury chocolate should be more accessible without sacrificing quality. Ashleigh created a Coconut Lime Brownie Pop with Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato. Available at Petite Soeur (1332 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007).

"We are so thankful for our ongoing partnership with Talenti, a brand that shares our vision for supporting and lifting up Black culinary creators," said Clay Williams and Colleen Vincent, founders of Black Food Folks. "The grants from Talenti will allow these four women to continue the incredible work they are doing in their communities and invest in their growing culinary endeavors."

Learn more about the Culinary Creators and their recipes at TalentiGelato.com.