College Sports

EDGE Ernest Willor Jr. Talks Miami Offer, Move to IMG Academy

By Luke Chaney
 3 days ago

2024 EDGE Ernest Willor Jr. updated his recruitment at IMG Academy’s media day.

The recruiting pipeline between the Miami Hurricanes and high school powerhouse IMG (Fla.) Academy is one that has grown throughout Mario Cristobal’s first few months as head coach.

Three of UM’s 16 commits (edge-rusher Jayden Wayne , tight end Riley Williams and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa ) in its 2023 recruiting class attend the highly-touted academy. Those pledges have also helped recruit fellow teammates to Miami, including 2024 edge-rusher Ernest Willor Jr. , who was offered by the Hurricanes on Friday.

"My coach actually called me up and told me Miami offered," Willor told All Hurricanes at IMG Academy’s media day. "It feels good, I get to go down, see the place with my teammates, see how it is."

Miami is a new program for the 6-foot-4.5 defender, but there is one "coach" that captured his attention when he learned about the offer.

"Coach [ Ed Orgeron ]," Willor said, noting the unofficial Canes' assistant and former LSU head coach. "It’s smooth, I like it. I like what he did at LSU and how he’s bringing it to Miami."

Willor has also received offers from over 20 schools, including Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others.

Of those programs, Rutgers, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Penn State have received the most attention from the rising junior, who previously moved down to play football in Florida from Baltimore.

"I’m still trying to get used to the weather, my body’s still getting used to it, but it’s not that bad," Willor said of the adjustment. "It’s smooth, it’s just hot every day. I be walking around sweating."

As he is now in Florida, Willor should expect to hear more from the Hurricanes as the 2024 prospect’s recruitment starts to heat up.

#Img Academy#Miami Hurricanes Football#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Miami Offer#Lsu#Notre Dame
