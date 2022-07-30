ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Eyes a New Group of 2023 Quarterbacks

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFMnm_0gyq1Bgu00

Several QBs who are committed elsewhere camped at Penn State, which is back in the recruiting market.

Penn State returned to the quarterback recruiting market this summer after former commit Marcus Stokes flipped to Florida. Now the Lions might be looking to flip a quarterback of their own, as several prospects who are committed elsewhere attended Friday's camp in State College.

The most notable attendee was Jaxon Smolik, a senior and Tulane commit who raised his recruiting profile at the Elite 11 Finals in July. Smolik was named to the event's Elite 11, an honor that earned him new status on the recruiting trail.

Smolik likely is the most promising quarterback on Penn State's flip radar. A 3-star prospect from Des Moines, Iowa, Smolik (6-2, 200 pounds) returned from an early season injury to finish strong for Dowling Catholic High. He committed to Tulane in June before attending the Elite 11 Finals.

"I've always felt that I could compete at that level, but really nobody knew who I was until after the Elite 11," Smolik told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr . "It was super fun being out there and being able to compete with the nation's best. There was a lot of pressure on every quarterback's shoulders there, and they wanted you to be able to shine while under pressure."

Since then, California has offered Smolik a scholarship, and multiple programs (including Penn State) have shown interest. Andrew Rappleyea, a tight end committed to Penn State's 2023 class, invited Penn State fans to meet Smolik.

Smolik and Rappleyea also worked together at Friday's camp.

In addition, according to Blue White Illustrated , Penn State welcomed two other committed quarterbacks to the late-July camp. CJ Tiller (Boise State) and Ty Dieffenbach (UNLV) threw in front of head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Dieffenbach and Tiller both traveled from California to attend the Penn State camp. Tiller, a top-50 national quarterback prospect according to 247Sports, plays for Rancho Cucamonga High, which produced Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Tiller (6-2, 190) committed to Boise State in March and since has received offers from Washington State and San Diego State. Originally from Arizona , Tiller could be one of the top quarterbacks in southern California this year.

Dieffenbach (6-5, 190) is a 3-star prospect from Agoura Hills, Calif., who committed to UNLV in June. Dieffenbach has received offers primarily from West Coast schools but could draw more national attention this year.

Penn State re-entered the quarterback market after Stokes switched his commitment to Florida in early July. The Lions need a scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class because they are scheduled to return three: Christian Veilleux, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

The group is impressive, but Penn State has no guarantees that it will remain together following this season. And Penn State is reticent to repeat the circumstances of 2021 , when it lost starter Sean Clifford to injury and had just two scholarship quarterbacks behind him.

Penn State begins training camp Monday for the 2022 season, which it opens Sept. 1 at Purdue .

Read More

Before training camp begins, Penn State hosts the Lasch Bash

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and the value of loyalty

The Lions are tired of starting the Big Ten season on the road

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Arizona State
City
California, PA
State College, PA
Football
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Boise State#American Football#College Football#Quarterbacks#Lions#Sports Illustrated
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
VolunteerCountry

Veteran Transfer Portal RB Visiting Vols

News broke earlier today that Len'Neth Whitehead would miss all of the 2022 season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred a couple of weeks back for Whitehead, which has allowed Tennessee the opportunity to vet guys remaining in the transfer portal. Former Clemson and West ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
College
Tulane University
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
922
Followers
575
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy