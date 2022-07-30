Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop

www.fox5atlanta.com
If you're wanted for murder would you drive 95 mph down I75 ?. Ok
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest in deadly carjacking attempt at Norcross QT
Gwinnett County police say a second man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a beloved coach who was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker are both in custody as investigators continue to search for the third suspect.
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at Quik Trip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested the second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated assault in...
GBI: Two Georgia correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into jail
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates. According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have […]
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
fox5atlanta.com
Second man charged in connection to fatal attempted carjacking at Norcross QT, police say
Gwinnett County police say that a second man was arrested and faces charges in connection related to the shooting death of a beloved coach that was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker were both identified by authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputy arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into Troup County Jail in exchange for money
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A Troup County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged after officials say he was caught bringing narcotics into the jail for inmates in exchange for money. Deputies say they identified Steven Michael Crowder, 23, as the deputy involved, who had been employed with the Troup...
41nbc.com
GBI investigates death of Peach County inmate
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Peach County inmate. According to the GBI, on July 31st, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate the death of 37-year-old Maurice Campbell of Warner Robins, who was an inmate at the Peach County Jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving. On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
fox5atlanta.com
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor
MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
DUI stop led agents to enough fentanyl that could have killed thousands, officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to a massive seizure of drugs and guns, sparking an investigation that spans the metro area and North Georgia. A total of more than 800 grams of the deadly drug Fentanyl and 70 pounds of methamphetamine were taken off the streets.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Snellville police warn residents about armed car break-ins
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville are searching for a couple of car break-in suspects who investigators said have taken the crime to a dangerous level. One of the most common crimes recently is when a crook flips a door handle to try to gain access to what is inside, but in a series of car break-ins in Snellville, it also included a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police officer shooting
The Clayton County Police Department released video from the body-worn camera of Officer Demika Lloyd, who was shot while responding to a suicidal subject on Newbury Drive on the evening of July 27, 2022. This video is provided by the Clayton County Police Department. A warning that many will find this video disturbing.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Suspects caught on camera stealing from Bartow County construction site
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are asking for help identifying two people suspected of a theft at a construction site. Officials say the two individuals were seen on security cameras at a home construction site off Hodges Mine Road on June 6. In the footage taken at...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26...
