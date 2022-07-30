ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

By Julia Musto
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage

YREKA, Calif. - A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze. AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's...
YREKA, CA
fox5dc.com

Speed limit changes could be coming to portion of Richmond Highway

Richmond Highway has had a long history and bad reputation when it comes to accidents and speeding. Now, state officials may be ready to act. State officials have declared one half-mile stretch of Richmond Highway has a 75% higher crash rate than Virginia's statewide average. So, what are they doing...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Northwest. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road will the officer was outside of his vehicle. The striking vehicle remained on the scene. The officer was hospitalized...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
City
Crestwood, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
fox5dc.com

6 people shot, 1 dead in Northeast DC mass shooting: Police

WASHINGTON - More violence in the District Monday as police say six people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., and one person is dead. The mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the call...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#East Touhy Avenue#Fox#The Illinois Lottery#All Instant Ticket Sales#Megaplier#Ohio Lottery Direc
fox5dc.com

MetroAccess workers strike Monday over contract dispute

FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland say a contract dispute has forced them to go on strike. Members of Local 689 at the Hubbard Road MetroAccess facility say they voted in favor for the strike after contract negotiations with the public transport company, Transdev, broke down. Local 689 has...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Vigil for man shot and killed by DC police officer

The family of a man shot by D.C. police gathered Tuesday in the city to remember him. The shooting happened this past weekend and body camera footage has not been publicly released yet. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports on what we know so far.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

National Night Out

D.C. police mingled amongst the community Tuesday for National Night Out, an annual event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch that takes place on the first Tuesday in August. Metropolitan Police from all seven districts joined thousands of D.C. residents, D.C. government, nonprofit agencies, and other community leaders to celebrate the occasion.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox5dc.com

Father and son's bodies recovered from Potomac River

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - The body of a 10-year-old boy who was swimming with his father in the Potomac River Monday in Maryland when they both went missing has been recovered. The boy's father's body was found Tuesday morning after search efforts continued through the night. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy