Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission

Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Puppy found wandering among McKinney Fire damage
YREKA, Calif. - A puppy was found wandering among the debris left by the raging McKinney Fire in Northern California, which had been hanging out near a home destroyed by the blaze. AIO Filmz photographer Jonathan Rivas filmed the encounter on Saturday, as he showed the destruction of the state's...
Speed limit changes could be coming to portion of Richmond Highway
Richmond Highway has had a long history and bad reputation when it comes to accidents and speeding. Now, state officials may be ready to act. State officials have declared one half-mile stretch of Richmond Highway has a 75% higher crash rate than Virginia's statewide average. So, what are they doing...
DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Northwest. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road will the officer was outside of his vehicle. The striking vehicle remained on the scene. The officer was hospitalized...
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Virginia school districts scramble to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Parents are concerned because we are now less than a month away from the first day of school, and many districts in the area are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies. "It's also worrying because we just came out of the pandemic. And these are kids who...
6 people shot, 1 dead in Northeast DC mass shooting: Police
WASHINGTON - More violence in the District Monday as police say six people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., and one person is dead. The mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the call...
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
MetroAccess workers strike Monday over contract dispute
FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland say a contract dispute has forced them to go on strike. Members of Local 689 at the Hubbard Road MetroAccess facility say they voted in favor for the strike after contract negotiations with the public transport company, Transdev, broke down. Local 689 has...
Vigil for man shot and killed by DC police officer
The family of a man shot by D.C. police gathered Tuesday in the city to remember him. The shooting happened this past weekend and body camera footage has not been publicly released yet. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports on what we know so far.
National Night Out
D.C. police mingled amongst the community Tuesday for National Night Out, an annual event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch that takes place on the first Tuesday in August. Metropolitan Police from all seven districts joined thousands of D.C. residents, D.C. government, nonprofit agencies, and other community leaders to celebrate the occasion.
Father and son's bodies recovered from Potomac River
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - The body of a 10-year-old boy who was swimming with his father in the Potomac River Monday in Maryland when they both went missing has been recovered. The boy's father's body was found Tuesday morning after search efforts continued through the night. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard...
