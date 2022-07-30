ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale

By Larry Block
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wehoville.com

Comments / 34

Freebird
3d ago

Its nice to have a Sheriff that uses logic and reason. If our politicians were like this, our problems would be solved. Being woke is just a human body that lost its brains while making emotional decisions that don't work. Keep up the great work Sheriff😎

Reply(6)
20
Fernie Long
3d ago

the citizens support our sheriff..backoff Board of Supervisors...the citizens are smarter than you think they are

Reply
9
Lisa Giambra Simmons
3d ago

If most of the homeless weren't mentally ill, or strung out on drugs, this might work. I did volunteer work on skid row, and these people aren't able bodied workers. Most of them should be in a hospital.

Reply
2
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott

Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Protesters interrupt L.A. City Council vote to expand homeless ordinance

Protesters on Tuesday interrupted a Los Angeles City Council vote on a controversial homeless encampment ordinance. The council ended up voting 11 to 3 to prohibit encampments near schools and daycare centers. Another vote on the matter will take place next week. Protesters carrying signs could be seen outside City Hall Tuesday, and eventually made […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Fired veteran LAPD sergeant seeks reinstatement

A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Eminent Domain#The Board Of Supervisors#The City Council
signalscv.com

Count continues in Gascón recall petition

An agenda item for the Board of Supervisors to possibly discuss and/or order a recall election for L.A. County District George Gascón was postponed on Tuesday as the counting of the signatures remains ongoing. According to county officials, despite the petition’s presence on the agenda for the Tuesday’s regular...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

The Sheriff Strikes Back

WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Deadline

Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases

This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA poised to expand anti-camping law as vital shelter program ends

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to ban encampments around schools and daycares Tuesday, just as a federal program that sheltered more than 10,000 Angelenos in hotels over the COVID-19 pandemic ends, sending many participants back to city sidewalks. The Council voted 10-1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy