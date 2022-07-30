ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A legislative end run:’ Massachusetts House rejects Gov. Baker’s attempt to tie free inmate phone calls to dangerousness hearings

By Chris Van Buskirk
 3 days ago
independent mind
3d ago

I don't understand why there is such a pushback to just make sure that those that are violent and truly a danger to the community are being held accountable and not able to get out and go intimidate thier victim (s). I love how some of the lawmakers are saying this will increase the population in the jails not yet no one was at my hearing when I was almost put into jail for no other reason but then a false contempt order for child support which long story short was already agreed upon and talked about with the other party. Then they lied and tried to get me in trouble for not paying.ive committed No crime just trying to get my time with my son and be in his life how I want and feel he needs me to be.......

Anthony Berry
3d ago

Hold on , the article says this was stuffed into a 164 million dollars borrowing bill. I just read we have a $3 billion dollar surplus why would we be borrowing money

Robert Eldredge
3d ago

Free phone calls great who is paying for that. We don’t want to keep dangerous people in jail awaiting trial. What is wrong with people down in Boston at the state house. I believe they all are in la la land so far from reality they will never return. My suggestion is the people that we want to hold because they are dangerous be sent to the stare house to go home with the people see how that works

#Legislature#End Run#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Massachusetts House#Senate#Democrat#The Judiciary Committee
