Oak Fire update: Wildfire grows little as fire crews reinforce containment lines

San Luis Obispo Tribune
How many wildfires has California had this year? What to know as McKinney burns
The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned more than 55,000 acres as of Monday morning. The last major fire, Oak Fire, ignited in Mariposa County less than two weeks ago, burning nearly 20,000 acres. With wildfire season now in full swing, what other fire incidents have occurred in California...
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
