Brevard County, FL

Long Doggers Beachside Bash 2022 featuring Stephen Marley

 3 days ago
Comments / 2

Ramon Chavez
3d ago

Love ya Al ! I'm a former employee of the Indialantic location, just wanted to say that Al, owner of Long Doggers, is the best boss I ever worked for AND one of the Finest human beings I have ever come across. Wish you success in all you do....Lino

sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
SEBASTIAN, FL
vieravoice.com

Jacqueline's Bakery opens Suntree store

One of Brevard County’s best French bakeries has opened a second location in Suntree. Jacqueline’s Bakery and Café, which specializes in French artisan breads and pastries, opened its Suntree store at 6977 North Wickham Road in the Suntree Plaza near Niki’s Restaurant on June 18. Jacqueline’s...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon

The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
COCOA, FL
Alina Andras

5 great seafood places in Florida

What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
FLORIDA STATE
vieravoice.com

Titusville rescue group finds ‘furever’ homes for pets

With no friends and no home, teen mom Paisley was facing a harsh future along the back roads of Georgia. Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of a kind lady with a friend who volunteers at Furever Home Animal Rescue. The 1 year-old, black-and-tan coonhound was delivered to the Titusville rescue, where she gave birth to nine healthy puppies, who are now ready to be adopted.
TITUSVILLE, FL
vieravoice.com

Melbourne cyclist home after 47-day ride — 3,800 mil

When most people travel from one coast of the United States to another, they usually do so via plane, or perhaps by car or train. Jim Wright, on the other hand, travels by bicycle. The 73-year-old Melbourne resident wound his way from Portland, as in Oregon, to Portland, as in...
MELBOURNE, FL
orangeobserver.com

UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Disney Vero Beach Reviews (DVC): Resort Details Revealed

The Disney Resort at Vero Beach lies along Florida’s exciting Atlantic Coast. It’s concerning 2 hrs southeast of the huge hotels as well as amusement park of Orlando’s world-famous Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Vero Beach is a fantastic choice for a pre- or post-cruise keep, as...
VERO BEACH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

Harvester rakes weeds from ponds to help keep lagoon healthy

A large machine that resembles a floating piece of farm equipment helps protect the ailing Indian River Lagoon by removing tons of invasive vegetation from many Brevard County stormwater ponds. The county’s Mobitrac Amphibious Harvester rakes weeds and other undesirable plants from ponds before the vegetation can decompose and release...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

The New Disney Springs Discount You Didn’t Know You Needed

There’s so much to do, especially if you’re in Orlando! There are so many things to see in Disney World, like the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival or the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in EPCOT. If you don’t want to pay for a park ticket, there are also tons of things to do in Disney Springs, and this venue just announced an amazing deal!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
PALM BAY, FL

