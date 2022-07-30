Long Doggers Beachside Bash 2022 featuring Stephen Marley

www.vieravoice.com
Ramon Chavez
3d ago
Love ya Al ! I'm a former employee of the Indialantic location, just wanted to say that Al, owner of Long Doggers, is the best boss I ever worked for AND one of the Finest human beings I have ever come across. Wish you success in all you do....Lino
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
vieravoice.com
Jacqueline's Bakery opens Suntree store
One of Brevard County’s best French bakeries has opened a second location in Suntree. Jacqueline’s Bakery and Café, which specializes in French artisan breads and pastries, opened its Suntree store at 6977 North Wickham Road in the Suntree Plaza near Niki’s Restaurant on June 18. Jacqueline’s...
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
click orlando
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of August, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of August after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
vieravoice.com
Titusville rescue group finds ‘furever’ homes for pets
With no friends and no home, teen mom Paisley was facing a harsh future along the back roads of Georgia. Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of a kind lady with a friend who volunteers at Furever Home Animal Rescue. The 1 year-old, black-and-tan coonhound was delivered to the Titusville rescue, where she gave birth to nine healthy puppies, who are now ready to be adopted.
vieravoice.com
Melbourne cyclist home after 47-day ride — 3,800 mil
When most people travel from one coast of the United States to another, they usually do so via plane, or perhaps by car or train. Jim Wright, on the other hand, travels by bicycle. The 73-year-old Melbourne resident wound his way from Portland, as in Oregon, to Portland, as in...
orangeobserver.com
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
travelnowsmart.com
Disney Vero Beach Reviews (DVC): Resort Details Revealed
The Disney Resort at Vero Beach lies along Florida’s exciting Atlantic Coast. It’s concerning 2 hrs southeast of the huge hotels as well as amusement park of Orlando’s world-famous Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Vero Beach is a fantastic choice for a pre- or post-cruise keep, as...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Zoo Welcomes Two White-Nosed Coati Bands ‘Sky and Rita’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Zoo welcomes two female coatis named Sky and Rita who will join the rest of the group, including two older coati residents, Lupita and Katie, and a trio of 1-year-olds, Tito, Agave, and Romi. All our younger coati are founders of the Association...
vieravoice.com
Swim lessons again popular, part of layer of protection in water safety
Suntree/Viera area children’s swim instructor Susie Parente characterizes herself as a blend of Disney characters. Being in the water teaching children to swim seven days a week, some days as much as 12 hours, Parente embodies “The Little Mermaid” for sure. Her method of teaching, based on...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
fox35orlando.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
vieravoice.com
Harvester rakes weeds from ponds to help keep lagoon healthy
A large machine that resembles a floating piece of farm equipment helps protect the ailing Indian River Lagoon by removing tons of invasive vegetation from many Brevard County stormwater ponds. The county’s Mobitrac Amphibious Harvester rakes weeds and other undesirable plants from ponds before the vegetation can decompose and release...
allears.net
The New Disney Springs Discount You Didn’t Know You Needed
There’s so much to do, especially if you’re in Orlando! There are so many things to see in Disney World, like the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival or the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in EPCOT. If you don’t want to pay for a park ticket, there are also tons of things to do in Disney Springs, and this venue just announced an amazing deal!
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
mynews13.com
Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
