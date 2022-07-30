Penn State Football: Intriguing recruit on campus this weekend

victorybellrings.com
Digital Collegian
5 sports Penn State athletics could add to its roster of Division I teams
With conferences shuffling, the introduction of new sports to match new schools seems like a reasonable possibility. Penn State currently offers 29 Division I sports teams, but what if it had more?. As a competitive sports institution with several top-flight teams, additions to the many championship programs already in place...
FOX Sports
Penn State's QB Sean Clifford & head coach James Franklin on RB Nick Singleton | Big Ten Media Days
RJ Young speaks with Penn State QB and head coach James Franklin at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Clifford reveals what he wants to accomplish at his last year at Penn State. Then, Franklin speaks on bringing in Manny Diaz as his DC, what he expects out of RB Nick Singleton, and what he thinks about the future of college football.
Onward State
Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
wesb.com
Greencastle To Meet Hollidaysburg In PA Little League Baseball State Championship
Greencastle earned an appearance in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championship Saturday with a 13-2 victory over Keystone in five innings at Pitt-Bradford. The win moved Greencastle’s tournament record to 3-0, and as the only undefeated team remaining, they’ll have two opportunities to book their trip to the Eastern Regional.
Penn State implements hiring freeze through at least next summer. Here’s what we know
PSU is trying to balance its budget after operating at a $150 million deficit in the 2021-2022 academic year.
State College
Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage
To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
State College
Decision on Nittany Mall Casino License Likely Still Months Away
Though the process is moving forward, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision on whether to grant a license for a category 4 casino at the Nittany Mall is still likely months away from happening. According to a hearing officer’s scheduling order, a hearing on petitions to intervene is tentatively...
Mount Nittany Health expands with 8 new providers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system. The announcement took place on Friday, July 30. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president, and CEO of […]
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidate files to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – A Pennsylvania third-party candidate for governor has filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
What needs to go, change to update this Happy Valley park? Here’s how to share your vision
Residents and park-goers can share their feedback on updating Greenbriar Saybrook Park on Wednesday.
wbrz.com
Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car along Highland Road on Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Terrian Benn's body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level jumps to 13. See latest CDC map
Centre County was upgraded from a low level to a medium.
Newell Normand to Mayor Cantrell: “Just do your job”
Newell Normand had a message for New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell after she canceled her trip to Singapore seemingly due to public pressure.
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
Baton Rouge Police: Body of New Orleans woman discovered in car, death could be related to West Bank shooting
Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands. “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
