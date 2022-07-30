ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Football: Intriguing recruit on campus this weekend

By Alec Whitaker
victorybellrings.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
victorybellrings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

5 sports Penn State athletics could add to its roster of Division I teams

With conferences shuffling, the introduction of new sports to match new schools seems like a reasonable possibility. Penn State currently offers 29 Division I sports teams, but what if it had more?. As a competitive sports institution with several top-flight teams, additions to the many championship programs already in place...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling

Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
State College, PA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Iowa, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College

Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage

To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Decision on Nittany Mall Casino License Likely Still Months Away

Though the process is moving forward, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision on whether to grant a license for a category 4 casino at the Nittany Mall is still likely months away from happening. According to a hearing officer’s scheduling order, a hearing on petitions to intervene is tentatively...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Health expands with 8 new providers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system. The announcement took place on Friday, July 30. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president, and CEO of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
wbrz.com

Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting

BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car along Highland Road on Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Terrian Benn's body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car...
WTAJ

Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake

UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands.  “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy