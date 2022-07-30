www.vieravoice.com
dbshores.org
Food Trucks & Live Entertainment Scheduled for Aug. 26
Enjoy gourmet food served out of 14 food trucks, plus live music by Walker & Walker, at the City’s Food Trucks event from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The Food Truck event will be held at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park, 3048 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores. Admission is free. Please bring your own chair!
vieravoice.com
Jacqueline's Bakery opens Suntree store
One of Brevard County’s best French bakeries has opened a second location in Suntree. Jacqueline’s Bakery and Café, which specializes in French artisan breads and pastries, opened its Suntree store at 6977 North Wickham Road in the Suntree Plaza near Niki’s Restaurant on June 18. Jacqueline’s...
vieravoice.com
Long Doggers Beachside Bash 2022 featuring Stephen Marley
Long Doggers celebrates 25 years in Brevard at our 5th Annual Beachside Bash Employee Appreciation Party. Beachside Bash will feature live music, food trucks, vendor booths, full bars, family entertainment, and VIP section.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida Zoo to open new train attraction this fall
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday that its popular miniature streamliner is set to reopen with a new train coming down the tracks. The new train attraction called "The Champion" is set to open this fall to carry kids and adults on a loop around the Zoo, including views of Florida landscapes, realistic miniature railroad crossings, and the train depot near the zoo's entrance.
vieravoice.com
Melbourne cyclist home after 47-day ride — 3,800 mil
When most people travel from one coast of the United States to another, they usually do so via plane, or perhaps by car or train. Jim Wright, on the other hand, travels by bicycle. The 73-year-old Melbourne resident wound his way from Portland, as in Oregon, to Portland, as in...
vieravoice.com
Titusville rescue group finds ‘furever’ homes for pets
With no friends and no home, teen mom Paisley was facing a harsh future along the back roads of Georgia. Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of a kind lady with a friend who volunteers at Furever Home Animal Rescue. The 1 year-old, black-and-tan coonhound was delivered to the Titusville rescue, where she gave birth to nine healthy puppies, who are now ready to be adopted.
orlandomagazine.com
Best of ORL 2022: Food & Drink
This local taproom sits in the heart of the Hourglass District where customers enjoy yoga on the patio while sampling their wide selection of delicious drinks. What started with a love of craft beer and a small location in Longwood, Florida that comfortably sat approximately five people has grown into a 250-room taproom in Longwood and multiple locations in the Orlando area. We’re talking to Chauncey Felele, Taproom Manager at Hourglass Brewery, which has been voted Best Brewery in Orlando.
theapopkavoice.com
Magnolia Park is re-opening next week
Magnolia Park on Binion Road along the shores of Lake Apopka will soon have its official grand re-opening. Join Mayor Jerry L. Demings and District 2 Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore on Monday, August 8th at 9 a.m. for the official ribbon cutting. The renovation project at Magnolia Park started...
orlandoweekly.com
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
orangeobserver.com
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
click orlando
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
allears.net
The New Disney Springs Discount You Didn’t Know You Needed
There’s so much to do, especially if you’re in Orlando! There are so many things to see in Disney World, like the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival or the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in EPCOT. If you don’t want to pay for a park ticket, there are also tons of things to do in Disney Springs, and this venue just announced an amazing deal!
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
vieravoice.com
VFW Auxiliary, post join up to raise money for service dogs
It is like a big family when it comes to veterans at the VFW Post 8191 helping fellow military members. Auxiliary members of the post are heading efforts to raise money to help an organization that provides service dogs to veterans who need them. And the regulars at the post are always willing to help. The year-long fundraising project will continue through June of next year.
travelnowsmart.com
Disney Vero Beach Reviews (DVC): Resort Details Revealed
The Disney Resort at Vero Beach lies along Florida’s exciting Atlantic Coast. It’s concerning 2 hrs southeast of the huge hotels as well as amusement park of Orlando’s world-famous Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Vero Beach is a fantastic choice for a pre- or post-cruise keep, as...
fox35orlando.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
“Wild Kingdom” is Filming in Orlando for its New Series
“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” is back and filming in Orlando for its new series “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” to bring light to conservation efforts and highlight animals showing signs of success. What’s coral-er than that?. Peter Gros, host of the original “Wild Kingdom”...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
New Smyrna Beach's Twins by the Beach surf onto social media
Pick the title that fits your fancy: models, influencers or stars in the making. Whatever moniker you put on them, adorable is the proper adjective for the twin four-year olds known as Twins by the Beach. Hailing from Volusia County, the brother and sister are a social media sensation, racking up tens of millions of views.
