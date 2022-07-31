CT Challenge welcomes back over 400 participants in ride for cancer survivors

Connecticut Challenge charity bike ride returned to its roots in Fairfield at Greenfield Hill Church green on Saturday.

"We have so many [cancer] survivors that ride the course and are volunteering, and you're constantly reminded that someone is doing something harder," says Laura Equale, who does operations on the CT Challenge team.

The event is in its 18th year and raises money for cancer survivors in Connecticut and across the country. The funds go toward their program called Mission, which is dedicated to helping cancer survivors improve and improve their lives through exercise, nutrition, and mind-body health.

"When you're on the bike, you're speeding down a hill, and it's this feeling of freedom and endless possibilities you have," says 19-year-old Maya Oberstein from West Hartford.

Oberstein was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer. Her leg was amputated when she was 12-year-old, but with hard work and determination, she got back to doing the sports and activities she loved, and she was supported by grants from Mission.

"It takes determination, confidence, really pushing yourself and being driven to exceed expectations and be amazing," says Oberstein.

This year's bike ride has over 400 participants, including cancer survivors of all ages, and features several routes ranging from 10 to 100 miles.

"It's incredibly inspiring to see all these young people and their families come out in huge support of them," says Equale. "You really see that they have chosen to take a path post cancer and really live life."

