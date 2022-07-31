ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

CT Challenge welcomes back over 400 participants in ride for cancer survivors

By Shosh Bedrosian
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVjXT_0gypye6800

Connecticut Challenge charity bike ride returned to its roots in Fairfield at Greenfield Hill Church green on Saturday.

"We have so many [cancer] survivors that ride the course and are volunteering, and you're constantly reminded that someone is doing something harder," says Laura Equale, who does operations on the CT Challenge team.

The event is in its 18th year and raises money for cancer survivors in Connecticut and across the country. The funds go toward their program called Mission, which is dedicated to helping cancer survivors improve and improve their lives through exercise, nutrition, and mind-body health.

"When you're on the bike, you're speeding down a hill, and it's this feeling of freedom and endless possibilities you have," says 19-year-old Maya Oberstein from West Hartford.

Oberstein was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer. Her leg was amputated when she was 12-year-old, but with hard work and determination, she got back to doing the sports and activities she loved, and she was supported by grants from Mission.

"It takes determination, confidence, really pushing yourself and being driven to exceed expectations and be amazing," says Oberstein.

This year's bike ride has over 400 participants, including cancer survivors of all ages, and features several routes ranging from 10 to 100 miles.

"It's incredibly inspiring to see all these young people and their families come out in huge support of them," says Equale. "You really see that they have chosen to take a path post cancer and really live life."

For more information on CT Challenge, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Fairfield, CT
Health
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DARIEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivors#Bone Cancer#Nutrition#Charity#Ct Challenge#Connecticut Challenge#Greenfield Hill Church
themonroesun.com

Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands

MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
MONROE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy