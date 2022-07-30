Man drowns in Sandy River on Friday

www.opb.org
opb.org
11 houseboats damaged or destroyed in The Dalles marina fire
Several houseboats were destroyed by fire at a marina in The Dalles on Monday evening. Firefighters struggled to battle the blaze at Finger B of the Dalles Marina. Five houseboats were completely destroyed and six others damaged, according to fire officials. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Chief Bob Palmer said despite the homes being on the water, hose access was limited along the narrow docks, and fire quickly spread among the tightly-packed homes.
Flames engulf The Dalles Marina
A fire erupted at The Dalles Marina Monday night, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
Blaze damages Foster-Powell four-plex
This was one of several residential fires in July; in this one, the occupant of the unit where it started lost everythingA fire that broke out in a small apartment complex in the Foster-Powell neighborhood on July 18 at about 4 p.m. sent Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) crews to 7716 S.E. Mitchell Street. Woodstock Fire Station 25's Engine Company was the first to arrive at the narrow, hard-to-reach four-plex. As they arrived, the crew reported that an apartment was fully engulfed, with flames showing from doors and windows. As the other nine PF&R units pulled in one after another,...
kptv.com
Multiple rescues in the Gorge as officials urge safety before hitting the trails
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Search and Rescue teams in Multnomah and Hood River County were called to three trail rescues on Monday in the Gorge. Corbett Fire and Rescue said they were called to Multnomah Falls Monday morning for a hiker who slipped and fell down an embankment, hitting his head. That hiker was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. They were also asked by Cascade Locks Fire twice on Monday, to help them with their own rescues. One of those rescues involved a woman who became exhausted and dehydrated while on a trail to Triple Falls, a waterfall about five minutes east of Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called in also to assist.
Man collapses, hits head while visiting Multnomah Falls
Corbett Fire responds to four emergencies in Columbia River Gorge as hot temperatures leave hikers unprepared.A man collapsed from the heat one-mile up the trail at Multnomah Falls hitting his head — one of several instances Monday, Aug. 1, that required emergency responses due to the hot temperatures. Corbett Fire sent volunteer crews to Multnomah Falls Monday afternoon to aid the man who collapsed, one of four different calls for aid firefighters responded to throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Around the same time a woman experiencing heat exhaustion while hiking at Triple Falls in the Oneonta Gorge called 911. Firefighters, with support from Multnomah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, brought her down safely on a gurney, where a friend took her home. With temperatures continuing to reach the 90s, officials warn hikers to properly prepare before venturing out. Wear hiking shoes, bring lots of water, lookup the trails or bring a map, and let people know your plans if venturing out solo. {loadposition sub-article-01}
centraloregondaily.com
1,000-acre fire near Juniper Flat; Evacuations ordered
Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to send more resources to a wildfire burning near Juniper Flat in Wasco County. The 1,000-acre fire is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that multiple areas are either in a Level 3...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
Gov. Brown declares emergency conflagration for wildfire near Maupin
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has declared that a wildfire near Maupin now constitutes a conflagration, freeing up firefighting resources from throughout the state to help. Evacuations have been underway west of Highway 197 near Maupin due to the fast-moving wildfire, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.
MCSO: Swimmer dies after water rescue on Sandy River
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man who was rescued by first responders in the Sandy River on Friday has died, in what authorities say, is the third major water rescue call on the river this week.
streetroots.org
City contractors swept homeless Portlanders during state of emergency
While city and county agencies, as well as mutual aid groups, distributed water bottles, cooling supplies and information about extreme — and likely deadly — heat, city contractors swept homeless encampments. Internal Rapid Response BioClean data shared with the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, or...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Motorcyclist, 72, dies in crash on Hwy 223
A Stayton motorcyclist died in a crash in Polk County Sunday on Hwy 223, the Oregon State Police said.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 2, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 2, 2022.
‘Suspicious’: Audi on fire spread to brush in Hillsboro
A fire spread from a silver Audi to nearby brush in Hillsboro Sunday morning in what investigators said is a suspicious blaze.
kptv.com
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are recovering today after nearly losing their lives on the Sandy river. The near drowning happened at Oxbow Park Thursday, not far from where another person had drowned the day before. Police say a 12-year-old boy got swept away, and a man and a...
Windigo Fire burning nearly 1,500 acres in Umpqua National Forest
The Windigo Fire is burning more than 1,500 acres in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
