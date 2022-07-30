Man drowns in Sandy River on Friday

Corbett Fire responds to four emergencies in Columbia River Gorge as hot temperatures leave hikers unprepared.A man collapsed from the heat one-mile up the trail at Multnomah Falls hitting his head — one of several instances Monday, Aug. 1, that required emergency responses due to the hot temperatures. Corbett Fire sent volunteer crews to Multnomah Falls Monday afternoon to aid the man who collapsed, one of four different calls for aid firefighters responded to throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Around the same time a woman experiencing heat exhaustion while hiking at Triple Falls in the Oneonta Gorge called 911. Firefighters, with support from Multnomah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, brought her down safely on a gurney, where a friend took her home. With temperatures continuing to reach the 90s, officials warn hikers to properly prepare before venturing out. Wear hiking shoes, bring lots of water, lookup the trails or bring a map, and let people know your plans if venturing out solo. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO