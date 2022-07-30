ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

President Biden won't be visiting Mid-Michigan following positive COVID test

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbc25news.com

Comments / 6

Jerry Smith
3d ago

Change of plans he just tested covid positive again today. Stay in Washington we don't need your worthless words

Reply(2)
6
America1st
3d ago

The government picking winners and losers again. Will they pick a company that makes the best chips, or the one that makes the biggest campaign donation??

Reply
3
Related
POLITICO

There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Hemlock, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Week

Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts

Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy