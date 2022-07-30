The 5 Fastest 2022 EVs, According to Consumer Reports

www.motorbiscuit.com
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better.
10 Most Satisfying Vehicles in the South According to Consumer Reports
For car shoppers and drivers in the South, consider these 10 vehicles which Consumer Reports claims are the most satisfying vehicles in region.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 BMW i4 Over a Tesla Model 3
The 2022 BMW i4 compares well with the Tesla Model 3. Here are four advantages that the German hybrid has over the Tesla.
Market Demand for Three-Row SUVs Is Really at an All-Time High, Why?
Are you going to join the three-row SUV market craze? This segment is growing exponentially; find out why.
6 Reasons to Think Twice Before Buying the 2023 Hyundai Palisade
You might not find everything you're looking for in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade. Check out six things that will turn you away from this SUV.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs.
The Greatest Pickup Trucks with the Best Resale Value in 2022
The pickup trucks with the best resale value in 2022 are the 2022 Ford F-250, Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-350, Toyota Tundra, and the Ford F-150.
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal.
What Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor?
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor just dropped. What does this mean for Ford's small truck?
4 Ways the 2022 Tesla Model Y Is Superior to the Volvo C40 Recharge
Here are several ways the 2022 Tesla Model Y beats the Volvo C40 Recharge in the luxury electric compact SUV segment.
One Brand Dominates KBBs List of the Best SUVs
Only one brand has two vehicles in two top spots on KBB's lists of the best SUVs. What brand is it, and why is it Kia?
6 Things to Know Before Buying a 2022 Toyota Supra
The 2022 Toyota Supra is a great choice if you're looking for a sports car under $60,000. Here are a few things you should know before buying one.
The Best Used Mazda CX-5 SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Mazda CX-5 SUV years stand out for high safety scores, like the 2015 and 2018 years. The 2016 CX-5 had lower scores.
Lexus Corrects Its 1 Big Mistake With a New Luxury SUV
Is there something missing from the Lexus luxury SUV lineup? Find out what they're doing about it.
The Chevy Bolt EUV Is the Underdog with Top Dog Potential
The Chevy Bolt EUV may be an underdog, but it could be king of the hill soon. Here's what you need to know about the electric subcompact SUV.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular.
Should You Buy a 2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo or Turbo Signature?
Find out if the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo or Turbo Signature is the better trim level to buy for this crossover.
Does the Popular Ford Maverick Make the Ford Ranger Obsolete?
The Ford Maverick is quickly becoming the most popular small Ford truck. Does it overshadow the Ford Ranger?
The 2022 BMW X6 Is J.D. Power’s Top Upper Midsize Premium SUV
The 2022 BMW X6 is a sleek and sporty luxury SUV that's loaded with a whole bunch of features in a stylish package. It's also been ranked the number one Upper Premium Midsize SUV by J.D. Power in its APEAL study. Here's why the BMW X6 is considered the best luxury midsize SUV.
