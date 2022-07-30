www.crossroadstoday.com
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Washington Climate Champ Handily Wins First-Round Race Against Gas-Backed Challenger
State Rep. Alex Ramel's reelection campaign could be a referendum on electrification.
Kansas’ vote to protect abortion rights upends US midterm elections – live
Kansas voters back measure to protect abortion rights in sign overturning of Roe v Wade will have unpredictable effects ahead of November elections
We’re gonna have to wait a little longer on that big report
A study on Snake River dams commissioned by Washington's Inslee was supposed to have landed by now The post We're gonna have to wait a little longer on that big report appeared first on Columbia Insight.
