Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant

WIBW
Salvation Army hosts back-to-school bash to get kids ready
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army hosted a Back-to-School Bash Tuesday, August 2, so kids and families can be prepared for the school year. The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka, gave kids hygiene take away bags, food, and even haircuts to get the kids ready.
Topeka initiative offers mowing program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
WIBW
Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network has sent 70,000 pounds of food to areas of the Midwest cleaning up from flash floods. As communities around the Midwest continue to clean up from historic flash flooding, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says it has stepped up to aid in the effort.
WIBW
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
KSNT
Topeka child gets life-saving kidney transplant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two-year-old Tayzlee Mellott received a life-changing surgery on July 11 of this year to help improve her quality of life, brightening her future. When Tayzlee was born, she was diagnosed with a multicystic dysplastic kidney, meaning she was born with one kidney that was filled with cysts, preventing the kidney from functioning correctly.
WIBW
Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
WIBW
Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
WIBW
Heat wave has health officials pushing heat safety reminders
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heat wave has once again swept across Northeast Kansas. In this heat, spray parks are a popular place to visit, but health officials said limiting your time outdoors is key. Sonda Washington brought her grandchildren to Topeka’s Dornwood Spray Park Tuesday to get some relief...
WIBW
Teen driving program has the potential to save lives, comes to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe” headed to Topeka to teach teens how to be safe on the road. “We take the teens out and we address the top five reasons why teens are...
WIBW
Manhattan educator wins prestigious teaching award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Rice, K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, has been named 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. The award which is presented annually by the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History was first started in 2004. It highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award is given to one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.
WIBW
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
WIBW
Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to purchase beds for its inmates. The DOC requested to develop specifications and solicit bids to get inmates more beds, which will replace broken beds and allow inmates to be housed in the annex.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation
NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.
New teachers are welcomed to Junction City
New teachers in Geary USD 475 schools were welcomed during a breakfast Monday at Junction City High School. There were 119 new teachers. The event, coordinated by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, was sponsored by Jim Clark Chevrolet and Cloud County Community College.
WIBW
Kaw River Roots Festival returns to Lawrence in August
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The full lineup for the 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival was released on Monday. The two-day festival will return to downtown Lawrence on August 26 and 27 at Abe & Jake’s Landing. There will be roots, bluegrass, and Americana music performed along the bank of the Kansas River as well as food and drinks provided by local vendors. The headliners of the festival will be Leftover Salmon and Grammy award winners, The Infamous Stringdusters.
WIBW
SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s annex office closed due to COVID outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Treasurer’s annex office off of 17th and Wanamaker is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The office will remain closed through Wednesday, with plans to re-open on Thursday. You can still access online services at https://www.snco.us/treasurer/.
WIBW
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted. Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote No,” and “No...
