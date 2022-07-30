ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Salvation Army hosts back-to-school bash to get kids ready

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army hosted a Back-to-School Bash Tuesday, August 2, so kids and families can be prepared for the school year. The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th in Topeka, gave kids hygiene take away bags, food, and even haircuts to get the kids ready.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka initiative offers mowing program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network has sent 70,000 pounds of food to areas of the Midwest cleaning up from flash floods. As communities around the Midwest continue to clean up from historic flash flooding, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says it has stepped up to aid in the effort.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Shawnee County, KS
Pets & Animals
City
Home, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT

Topeka child gets life-saving kidney transplant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two-year-old Tayzlee Mellott received a life-changing surgery on July 11 of this year to help improve her quality of life, brightening her future. When Tayzlee was born, she was diagnosed with a multicystic dysplastic kidney, meaning she was born with one kidney that was filled with cysts, preventing the kidney from functioning correctly.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews quickly extinguish Topeka kitchen fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in Topeka on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews told 13 NEWS that on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, they were called to the area of 6500 block of 27th Ct. after a small fire was reported. When crews arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Old Dogs#Wag#Animal Welfare#Veterinary Care#Hhhs#Shawnee Co
KSN News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Heat wave has health officials pushing heat safety reminders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heat wave has once again swept across Northeast Kansas. In this heat, spray parks are a popular place to visit, but health officials said limiting your time outdoors is key. Sonda Washington brought her grandchildren to Topeka’s Dornwood Spray Park Tuesday to get some relief...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan educator wins prestigious teaching award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Rice, K-2 and gifted teacher at Manhattan Virtual Academy, has been named 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. The award which is presented annually by the Glider Lehrman Institute of American History was first started in 2004. It highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award is given to one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. territories.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WIBW

Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to purchase beds for its inmates. The DOC requested to develop specifications and solicit bids to get inmates more beds, which will replace broken beds and allow inmates to be housed in the annex.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested in connection with Neosho Co. death investigation

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with the July 25 death of a 34-year-old man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a release on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Neosho Co. Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to the death of Blake Pearson.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

New teachers are welcomed to Junction City

New teachers in Geary USD 475 schools were welcomed during a breakfast Monday at Junction City High School. There were 119 new teachers. The event, coordinated by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, was sponsored by Jim Clark Chevrolet and Cloud County Community College.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Kaw River Roots Festival returns to Lawrence in August

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The full lineup for the 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival was released on Monday. The two-day festival will return to downtown Lawrence on August 26 and 27 at Abe & Jake’s Landing. There will be roots, bluegrass, and Americana music performed along the bank of the Kansas River as well as food and drinks provided by local vendors. The headliners of the festival will be Leftover Salmon and Grammy award winners, The Infamous Stringdusters.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy