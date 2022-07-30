CCH says comments over potential 25% up-front payment requirement taken out of context

county17.com
Dee Stotts
3d ago
Worst hospital in the country charging the highest rates. Love how they don’t bother to send you a bill just ship it to collections
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) ‘Service above self’ league marks Gillette’s Lasting Legacy Park with tribute to community
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Rotary Club on Tuesday recognized past club members who helped the City of Gillette beautify Lasting Legacy Park, 500 S. Gillette Ave. Gillette Rotary Club President Cody Brown said the club’s past president Tyler Miller, director Tom Balo and senior member Larry Suchor erected the framework last week and stained the sign with Rotary’s logo and dedication to Campbell County citizens. Suchor designed and built the sign and the frame. Contractors Supply Inc. of Gillette donated the sign material.
county17.com
Campbell library receives Star Worthy award Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library received an award from the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday for its adults makerspace. Campbell County Human Resources/Risk Management Generalist and Employee Recognition Commission HR Liaison Melissia Kershner presented the nomination for the county’s Star Worthy award, which recognizes a county department’s service, product, event or opportunity that benefits the county.
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
county17.com
Campbell County, Wyoming Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation
The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
county17.com
Water main break leads to emergency street closure east of CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A water main break prompted an emergency closure Aug. 2 of the stretch of Fox Park Avenue between Boxelder Road and Highway 51 in Gillette. The avenue is just east of the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive. A street closure form County 17 received...
county17.com
Go-Fund-Me active for 4-year-old whose liver fractured in 4-wheeler rollover
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After her 4-year-old daughter was in a four-wheeler rollover, a Gillette mother is asking for help paying for medical bills. According to the Go-Fund-Me organizing page, Harper was with family members and another child her mother was babysitting July 6, riding four-wheelers. Harper and the child her mother, Jazzlyn Deleon, was babysitting, lost control of the four wheeler and rolled it, the page said.
county17.com
National gas price falls for 7th week; Gillette station offers cheapest price in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell, down 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
county17.com
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft is supporting response to...
county17.com
Obituaries: Smiley, McCabe
Kevin’s journey on this earth came to a close in Gillette, WY with his siblings, children, grandchildren and mother by his side. Kevin was born in Pierre, SD, the 4th of 5 children, to Bill and Marie Smiley. He attended grade school in Fort Pierre, SD, and after moving with his family to Sheridan he attended junior high school at Holy Name, then Sheridan High School, graduating in 1977. Kevin planned to continue his basketball career after graduation, but unfortunately he lost his eye in a firework accident.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
county17.com
2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, July 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
CASPER, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Saturday in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
