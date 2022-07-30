CCH says comments over potential 25% up-front payment requirement taken out of context

Kevin’s journey on this earth came to a close in Gillette, WY with his siblings, children, grandchildren and mother by his side. Kevin was born in Pierre, SD, the 4th of 5 children, to Bill and Marie Smiley. He attended grade school in Fort Pierre, SD, and after moving with his family to Sheridan he attended junior high school at Holy Name, then Sheridan High School, graduating in 1977. Kevin planned to continue his basketball career after graduation, but unfortunately he lost his eye in a firework accident.

21 HOURS AGO