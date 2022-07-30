Braves looking to bring back Joc Pederson?

www.yardbarker.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status
The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman fuel Dodgers' dominant July
My, how one month changes things. The Dodgers and Padres entered July with 2½ games separating them atop the National League West. By month's end, the Dodgers held a 12-game lead on second-place San Diego, turning a division race between the top two clubs into more of a wild-card competition between the Padres and Giants.
