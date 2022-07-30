ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves looking to bring back Joc Pederson?

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard

The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status

The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman fuel Dodgers' dominant July

My, how one month changes things. The Dodgers and Padres entered July with 2½ games separating them atop the National League West. By month's end, the Dodgers held a 12-game lead on second-place San Diego, turning a division race between the top two clubs into more of a wild-card competition between the Padres and Giants.
