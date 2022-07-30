Chinese rocket debris expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere

(KRON) – Orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface Saturday morning according to the California State Warning Center.

The predicted time of impact is around 10:15 a.m. with a one-hour time error. The rocket is expected to land in the ocean halfway between San Francisco and the Oregon border.

This impact could also range from Shasta County to Sacramento County. The rocket debris weighs around five tons.

That weight is strong enough to damage multiple buildings if it lands in a populated area. This report from the California State Warning Center is for situational awareness.

