Envision Your Future Outfits with the New ‘Encanto’ Bruno Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disney World Guest ‘In Shock’ After Allegedly Witnessing Bus Hit Cast Member
Well, this is definitely not a particularly magical experience for the most magical place on Earth. According to a Reddit post in the r/WaltDisneyWorld sub, a bus driver didn't stop and hit a Disney World cast member at a crossing. "While we were going back from [Animal Kingdom] the bus...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disney’s Splash Mountain is getting a new name and makeover
Disney has finally revealed the official name of the new attraction that will replace the Splash Mountain rides at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. During a panel at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans last Friday, Disney revealed that the new themed area evolving from the reimagining of Splash Mountain at the two U.S. Disney Parks is officially called Tiana’s Bayou Adventures.
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
WDW News Today
Add One Little Spark(le) to Your Outfit With New Figment Earrings at EPCOT
If you imagine showing off your love for a certain famous purple dragon, fly on over to ImageWorks at EPCOT to pick up a pair of Figment earrings. The dangling earrings have golden chains attached to matching studs. At the end of the chain is Figment’s head and wings above a pink pearlescent bauble.
WDW News Today
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
WDW News Today
Celebrate the Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar With a New Scented Loungefly Ear Headband at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now, you can wear your ice cream (and stay clean) thanks to a new Loungefly ear headband at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the Mickey Premium Ice Cream bar!. Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar Loungefly Ear Headband –...
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
WDW News Today
Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends and Pins Creep Into Magic Kingdom
We’re creeping closer to the spookiest time of the year, and you can start to decorate with new Haunted Mansion headstone bookends. We also found several new pins, all inside Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. The Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends – $44.99. At Memento Mori, any soul can...
