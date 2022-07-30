ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude

By Alex Voland
 3 days ago

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead after a motorcycle rollover on US 287, seven miles outside of Claude, Friday morning.

According to officials, around 9:25 a.m., Elmore was driving a Harley-Davidson Switchback traveling east on US 287 near CR 21 in the inside lane, when he failed to negotiate a curve and failed to drive in a single lane.

The motorcycle traveled into the center median and rolled over numerous times. Elmore was ejected from the motorcycle.

Elmore was transported by ambulance to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Dr. Hanson.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

