‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash

spidey123
3d ago
sorry but I don't feel bad for temple after the blantant racism they displayed at an event I was a guest at. they turned off the AC in that room ONLY as well.
Row Jimmy
3d ago
So this story should deflect people away from the fact that uptown is the new Wild West. Nah, don’t worry about the shootings, carjackings or robberies. Concentrate on blaming students for littering.
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly, Upper Darby
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
Activists Hitting Streets Of Philadelphia’s Toughest Neighborhoods In Hopes Of Bringing Peace
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far this year in Philadelphia, there’s been at least 1,300 shooting victims. Some people believe the mayor, police department and DA’s Office are not doing enough. One group will once again hit the streets in some of the city’s toughest neighborhoods in hopes of bringing peace to our streets. For the critics who ask why people within communities ravaged by gun violence don’t do something about it? The answer is countless men and women do actively — case in point, Rev. G Lamar Stewart Sr., who spearheads a group trying to attack the root of the problem. “Every night...
Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard
The center provides a snapshot of the child care sector’s difficult comeback after more than two years of COVID safety rules, staff shortages, and financial strain. The post Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
15-Year-Old Amin Mackle Needs Your Help: Detectives Release Picture
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have released a picture of 15-year-old Amin Mackle in hopes that someone will be able to provide information on his whereabouts. He was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock...
Fire breaks out at Philadelphia home where 154 jugs of gasoline were found
Neighbors said tensions flared Monday night after investigators removed more than 100 gasoline-filled containers from the home.
BET
New Sesame Place Video Emerges As Another Parent Complains Of Discrimination and Rev. Jesse Jackson Gets Involved
Another video has surfaced that appears to show a Sesame Place character shunning a Black child at the Philadelphia-area theme park. Meanwhile, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has reached out to the park’s parent company hoping to create solutions. Nathan Fleming recorded a video of his July 4...
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice.
Emergency Peace Walk Underway In South Philadelphia Following Shooting Death Of ‘Brotherly Love’ Music Group Member Joelill Foy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency peace walk is being held in Philadelphia in response to the city’s gun violence crisis. Residents and community leaders are gathering on the 1800 block of Sigel Street in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon. This latest peace walk comes after last week’s shooting death of Joelill Foy, a member of the Philadelphia signing group Brotherly Love. It was the second shooting on the block that week. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the police.
Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
upenn.edu
With school out, construction crews work in earnest
Hovering over the iconic stone compass at Locust Walk and 37th Street, construction workers carefully put finishing touches on laying new stones that can bear larger weight loads. Footsteps away, meanwhile, foundational work begins on a brand-new addition to the Graduate School of Education (GSE) that connects the School’s main building with Stiteler Hall.
billypenn.com
Recycling in Philly: How to get a bin, what to put in it, and everything else you need to know
Philadelphia has had a citywide municipal recycling program with curbside collection since 1989. It’s a single-stream process (i.e. you throw everything into one bin) and there’s a pickup scheduled every week. Streets Department workers collected an average of 1,200 tons of recycling weekly last year, which is less...
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
wdiy.org
New Report Finds Homelessness in Philadelphia Went Down at the Start of COVID-19
A new report out of Philadelphia provides a snapshot of life in the city during the first several months of the pandemic, highlighting COVID-19’s impact on housing, as well as a variety of health outcomes. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle has more. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Fairfield Sun Times
Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?
In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
