Philadelphia, PA

‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash

BET
 3 days ago
spidey123
3d ago

sorry but I don't feel bad for temple after the blantant racism they displayed at an event I was a guest at. they turned off the AC in that room ONLY as well.

Row Jimmy
3d ago

So this story should deflect people away from the fact that uptown is the new Wild West. Nah, don’t worry about the shootings, carjackings or robberies. Concentrate on blaming students for littering.

CBS Philly

Activists Hitting Streets Of Philadelphia’s Toughest Neighborhoods In Hopes Of Bringing Peace

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far this year in Philadelphia, there’s been at least 1,300 shooting victims. Some people believe the mayor, police department and DA’s Office are not doing enough. One group will once again hit the streets in some of the city’s toughest neighborhoods in hopes of bringing peace to our streets. For the critics who ask why people within communities ravaged by gun violence don’t do something about it? The answer is countless men and women do actively — case in point, Rev. G Lamar Stewart Sr., who spearheads a group trying to attack the root of the problem. “Every night...
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
CBS Philly

Emergency Peace Walk Underway In South Philadelphia Following Shooting Death Of ‘Brotherly Love’ Music Group Member Joelill Foy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency peace walk is being held in Philadelphia in response to the city’s gun violence crisis. Residents and community leaders are gathering on the 1800 block of Sigel Street in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon. This latest peace walk comes after last week’s shooting death of Joelill Foy, a member of the Philadelphia signing group Brotherly Love. It was the second shooting on the block that week. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the police.
CBS Philly

Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
upenn.edu

With school out, construction crews work in earnest

Hovering over the iconic stone compass at Locust Walk and 37th Street, construction workers carefully put finishing touches on laying new stones that can bear larger weight loads. Footsteps away, meanwhile, foundational work begins on a brand-new addition to the Graduate School of Education (GSE) that connects the School’s main building with Stiteler Hall.
CBS Philly

From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green.   “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said.   But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
CBS Philly

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
CBS Philly

Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Fairfield Sun Times

Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?

In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
