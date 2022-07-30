Power Outage In Sonora And Columbia Areas

www.mymotherlode.com
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire in Mariposa Claims 124 Homes
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has claimed 124 homes since it began burning on July 22, 2022. A total of 19,244 acres have been burned. Fire Officials are reporting the fire is 72% contained. Today, Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Local Assistance Center opens for anyone affected by the fire. It will be open from 9 to 7 in the Mariposa County High School Gym.
mymotherlode.com
A Fun Night Out To Make Neighborhoods Safer
Sonora, CA – Community-building events are taking place tonight across the country and right here in the Mother Lode. Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are participating in the National Night Out event this evening. The event takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year. The goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make them safer. Organizers added that the event “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances while bringing back a true sense of community.”
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Fire Boosts Groveland Resources
Groveland, CA — A second fire engine is now based in Groveland to help respond to an increased number of calls in the south county. Engine 631, effective today, is parked alongside existing Engine 781, at the Groveland Fire Station which Tuolumne County Fire operates in partnership with the Groveland Community Services District Fire Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir
CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
mymotherlode.com
Marcipan, M. Ruth
M. Ruth Marcipan of Modesto, California (formerly of Twain Harte, California) Born June 25, 1928 in San Jose, California passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Vintage Faire Assisted Living in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/16/2022. Age: 94. Residence: Modesto, California...
mymotherlode.com
Update: More Than 1,300 Without Lights This Morning In Calaveras County
Update at 6:35 a.m.: PG&E reports power has been restored to the 312 customers in the Murphys area, but there are still over a thousand customers without electricity in the Moutain Ranch area. Their lights went out just before 10 p.m. last night. The utility did not post a cause for the outage in Murphys.
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
villagelife.com
Home destroyed in Latrobe
A very early morning fire destroyed a home and scorched vegetation on Ryan Ranch Road in Latrobe Monday. Crews from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Rescue Fire Protection District responded to the 1:30 a.m. structure fire that spread into nearby vegetation. “Firefighters arrived on scene...
mymotherlode.com
Rodriguez, Gerry
Longtime Tuolumne County resident, Gerry Anthony Rodriguez, 76, of Sonora died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora Hospital. At his request, no services are planned. Remembrances may be sent to Sonora Cat Rescue, 14653 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370. Date of Death: 08/01/2022. Age: 76. Residence: Tuolumne ,CA.
Mountain Democrat
RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic
An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
Cal Expo responds to allegations of detainment, tackling of 11-year-old by Cal Expo Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours after a news conference was held by an Elk Grove family that alleges their 11-year-old son was tackled and unlawfully detained by Cal Expo Police, a statement issued by Cal Expo and the State Fair was released regarding the incident. “The safety of all fairgoers, especially our youth, is our […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area
A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
visitstockton.org
Dining on the Delta in Stockton, California
Sitting back on a restaurant patio enjoying some amazing cuisine is a great feeling. Now, add the beautiful visuals of the Delta and a vast horizon and you've got the Stockton experience of dining on the Delta. Whether you love the sound of the water while you dine or yearn for a beautiful sunset during dinner, there are a number of fantastic spots in Stockton that will give you what you're looking for. Plus, with dining on the Delta, you have the option of driving or boating your way up to any of the fantastic spots Stockton has situated on the water. Check out our list of some of these spots below!
mymotherlode.com
Oak Fire Spoiled Food Collection
Mariposa, CA– Food collection will be taking place as people return to their homes that were evacuated during the Oak Fire. August 1st and August 2nd from 8:00 AM to 7:00 pm at Bootjack Market, the Old Lushmeadows Store site, and in Jerseydale in the area of the Hites Cove and Double Eagle.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
wallstreetwindow.com
See This House Is For Sale With A 2,000 Square Foot Library (Top Of A Mountain In Placerville, CA) – Mike Swanson
Check this out. This house is currently for sale in Placerville, California, only about 40 miles away from the city center of Sacramento. It’s fairly isolated on top of a mountain and has a 2,000 square foot library inside of it, along with an outlining building for a garage and further storage area. It’s got massive space inside and empty to be filled by the right owner. I like to check out interesting homes for sale like this in the real estate market.
Motorcyclist crashes, dies leading CHP on pursuit
LODI, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Stockton man died Saturday night in Lodi while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on his motorcycle, California Highway Patrol said. The identity of the man has not yet been released, but officials said he died from his injuries at the San Joaquin County General Hospital. According to the CHP, […]
