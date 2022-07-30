ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China conducts military exercises off Taiwan after warning Pelosi to scrap visit

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call on Thursday against ‘external interference’ in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

China said it was conducting military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy.

The ruling Communist party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8am to 9pm on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency said. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether the exercises also may include missiles, fighter planes or other weapons.

Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, has yet to confirm whether she will go.

President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call on Thursday against “external interference” in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. It sees visits by American officials as encouragement for the island to make its decades-old de facto independence official.

China’s Ministry of Defence warned Washington this week not to allow Pelosi, who is Biden’s equal in rank as leader of one of three branches of government, to visit Taiwan. A spokesperson said the PLA would take unspecified “strong measures” to stop pro-independence activity.

The PLA has flown growing numbers of fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan and has in the past fired missiles into shipping lanes to the island.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland.

The two governments say they are one country but disagree over which is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

Comments / 366

andy nguyen
3d ago

If Pelosi doesn't go to Taiwan then it's game over for the US. I immigrated to the US 30 yrs ago, never seen it this weak...

Reply(39)
130
Dog's Are The Best.
3d ago

Can't have Other Countries telling us what we can and can't do!!! Especially Communist Countries. Bad enough with Putin trying to rule the World. She's going

Reply(18)
62
Speed Racer
3d ago

You folks don’t understand what we are about and stand for. If we don’t support these smaller countries, Russia, Iran and China will take them over, take all their technology, enslave their people and take all their natural resources. Then we will be at a disadvantage. Do you really want those countries to be dependent on them or us?

Reply(10)
43
