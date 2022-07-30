Todd Bowles pleased with initial week of Bucs camp; full pads await Monday

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette receives a handoff from Tom Brady during training camp Saturday at AdventHealth Training Center. The Bucs hold their first practice in full pads on Monday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — As the first phase of Bucs training camp ended late Saturday morning, first-year coach Todd Bowles warned everything — humidity, scrutiny and legs — gets heavier from here.

After a day off, the Bucs will hold their first practice in full pads Monday.

“A lot of supposedly sacks may not get there, and a lot of supposedly runs may not get there,” Bowles said following the workout staged before another standing-room-only audience of several hundred at AdventHealth Training Center.

“So we’ll see what comes of what, but we’re trying to make each other better and get ready for the season. We understand we’re on the same team. We want heavy competition, but we want to play smart and figure things out.”

While saying he has been pleased with the “mental part” of the first four practices (all held in shorts and helmets), Bowles noted everyone’s mental threshold will be challenged starting Monday, when the intensity, physicality and play installs increase.

Hence the reason he remains measured with his individual assessments.

Following second-year center Robert Hainsey’s first full workout with Tom Brady since starter Ryan Jensen’s knee injury during Thursday’s practice, Bowles said the former Notre Dame captain was “going to the right places and doing the right things out of pads,” while acknowledging that far greater challenges await.

Hainsey’s only noticeable glitch Saturday: a high shotgun snap that sailed over Brady’s head during 11-on-11 work.

“His work will come in pads when he goes up against Vita (Vea) and (Akiem) Hicks,” Bowles said. “So he’ll get a lot of good work that way, but he did everything good, and so did (center Nick) Leverett.”

Odds and ends

Rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall, who was pushed into Ryan Jensen’s left knee (resulting in Jensen’s injury) on an inside rush play, spoke for the first time since the incident: “Unfortunately, that’s part of ball, right?” he said. “People get hurt, people get twisted up. For him to be the caliber of player and the leader on the team is real unfortunate, and I had spoken to him after and he was in really high spirits. So that was good to see.” ... Left tackle Donovan Smith, defensive tackle Hicks, receiver Julio Jones and tight end Kyle Rudolph all were given a “vet day” and held out of practice. ... Safety Nolan Turner, an undrafted rookie from Clemson, turned heads twice. First, he jumped a route and nearly picked off Kyle Trask’s downfield throw intended for Kaylon Geiger, then later picked Trask on a pass to the left flat intended for Vyncint Smith. Turner’s slim odds of making the roster depend on whether the Bucs opt to carry a fifth safety.

