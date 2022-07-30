Stroud Predicts OSU Football Team Could Beat OSU Basketball Team On The Hardwood

www.buckeyesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jim Harbaugh Has Clear Message For Ohio State This Year
Jim Harbaugh is feeling confident in his team heading into the 2022 season. After all, the Wolverines just won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season and it came after they finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first win over its nemesis in a decade.
FOX Sports
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud on what he learned losing to Michigan | Big Ten Media Days | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young spoke with Ohio State Buckeyes' QB CJ Stroud at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Stroud reveals the "sign from God" that helped him pick going to Ohio State, what he learned from the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines losses, and how he is dealing with the pressure of being a Heisman favorite heading into 2022.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes in the mix for a local recruit
The Ohio State basketball team is continuing to have a very busy offseason on the recruiting trail. A local recruit the Buckeye basketball program has been targeting cut his list to three schools, and Ohio State is one of the three remaining schools on his list. Devin Royal is a...
Can this Ohio State Football team handle adversity?
Every great football team in college football has been able to handle adversity when it’s come their way. They can figure it out and keep winning games even when things don’t go the way they were planned. That’s not something the Ohio State Football team handled super well last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?
On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
Columbus high school football: Former head coaches make impact in supporting roles
Nestled between Ron Hopper Stadium and Interstate 270 sit the practice fields for the Worthington Kilbourne football team. The walk from the locker room in the back of the school to the fields is familiar to Vince Trombetti, who spent 13 seasons as the Wolves’ head coach and the previous 15 as an assistant to the...
Comments / 0