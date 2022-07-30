PHOTOS: Killer, Thriller, Bone Chiller here tonight at the Dakota Stage!

BISMARCK ( KXNet ) — In the mood for an evening of intrigue? Then drop by the Dakota Stage this weekend for their latest play ‘Bone Chiller’.

The show is brought to the Dakota Stage by the Shade Tree Players and features plenty of young talent in an old-fashioned tale of suspense and intrigue. Just by looking at the outside of the theater, you can tell that things will ramp up from a night out to a full-blown film noir setup.

Crime tape (chalk drawings) of bodies lie at the front of the theater. Don’t worry, they’re not real…. we think.

The reception desk was coated in ‘do not cross’ tape too for the occasion. They were also selling ‘Bone Chiller’ themed cookies. No word on if they were merely trying to get rid of evidence from the chalk outlines outside.

A side note: before the show, this projector screen featured messages of encouragement from the families of the young Shade Tree Players wishing their stars good luck. Aww!

Set in classic mystery film style, the play follows the exploits of thirteen individuals brought together for one purpose: the reading of a will from a deceased man by the name of Josiah. There are a few slight problems that arise, however, when the will is actually revealed. Josiah, a lifelong puzzle fan, has turned his last will into a rebus — and only those who can decode it can gain access to the old man’s riches.

Josiah’s will is filled with pictures and implications. Can you decipher it? We couldn’t, mostly due to the fact that it was too far away for us to fully see.

When one of the house’s residents turns up dead, things become even more complicated when it’s revealed that Josiah was also murdered and that the will may also reveal the identity of his killer. With the realization that the murderer is still in the room, time and trust grow short as the race begins to decode the rebus and find both the money and the murderer’s identity before they strike again.

The butler is the first to go. To paraphrase from the play, at least we know this is no typical mystery. After all, the butler didn’t do it this time.

The murderer strikes, and misses! This axe is used for most attacks and murder attempts. It was also referred to as a dagger at one point during an attack on Pippi the parlor maid. Perhaps it’s one of those multi-tools?

Anyone looking to unravel the story of Bone Chiller is welcome to drop by the Dakota Stage for its remaining performances of this thrilling whodunnit case. Just beware… in puzzles and the theater, things are never as they seem.

The play has two more showings scheduled for the night of July 30 (beginning at 7:30 p.m.) and the afternoon of the 31st (beginning at 2:00 p.m.). More information on the Dakota Stage and Bone Chiller can be found on the theater’s website .

