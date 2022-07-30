Renovations of the Jazz Depot have begun

Jazz Depot jazzdepotlive.com

TULSA, Okla. — The Jazz Depot and Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame are in the renovation process.

The upgrades on the Tulsa landmark are art deco inspired and can be seen on the Jazz Depot’s website, jazzdepotlive.com.

The Jazz Depot is currently closed to the public except for special events while it undergoes an extensive renovation to improve the building’s facilities and Hall of Fame memorabilia displays.

The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame declared bankruptcy recently but now has a new owner and the former owner also ran into some legal trouble.

The Jazz Depot is located at 5 S. Boston.

