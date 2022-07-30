ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Renovations of the Jazz Depot have begun

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zumtu_0gypvVdk00
Jazz Depot jazzdepotlive.com

TULSA, Okla. — The Jazz Depot and Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame are in the renovation process.

The upgrades on the Tulsa landmark are art deco inspired and can be seen on the Jazz Depot’s website, jazzdepotlive.com.

The Jazz Depot is currently closed to the public except for special events while it undergoes an extensive renovation to improve the building’s facilities and Hall of Fame memorabilia displays.

The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame declared bankruptcy recently but now has a new owner and the former owner also ran into some legal trouble.

The Jazz Depot is located at 5 S. Boston.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One dead, another wounded after shootout on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the BA Expressway early Sunday, Tulsa police said. Around 1 a.m. Tulsa police responded to a rolling gun fight between two cars on the BA Expressway near Memorial. The 17-year-old driver of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver leads Mannford police on high speed chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man lead police on a high speed chase that started in Mannford Saturday afternoon. Sand Springs police say after reaching a dead end, the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area in Prattville. Police searched the area using a K-9 but they were unable to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy