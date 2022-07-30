What the Luis Castillo trade means for the Detroit Tigers

motorcitybengals.com
Robert Dreier
2d ago
What does the Luis Castillo trade mean for the Detroit Tigers? Nothing! They are one of the worst teams MLB history under Avila and they will remain that way under his "leadership." Avila needs to go.
