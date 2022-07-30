Police searching for suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor on Friday

www.clickondetroit.com
Suspect shot by police in Southwest Detroit, officials say
SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say police officers have shot a suspect in Southwest Detroit. Police say that the incident occurred in the Schaffer Highway I-75 area near Annabell Street. Officials say a foot pursuit ensued that involved the Detroit police when weapons were drawn. Police say several shots were...
2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.
Detroit police seek suspects who shot 2 teen girls at birthday party
Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot at a birthday party. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday night in the area of Joy Road and Penrod near the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.
Man accused of recording people inside public bathrooms in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man faces six felony charges after being accused of secretly recording people inside public restrooms in Washtenaw County. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arraigned Friday, July 29, on two felony counts each of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, court records show.
Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street. Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then...
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
Bank robber wanted for holding up Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor
Police in Ann Arbor are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection to a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Ave. Friday afternoon.
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
Southgate man confesses to killing wife, trying to hide body in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The body of a Southgate woman reported missing was found in Washtenaw County before her husband confessed to killing her in an act of domestic violence, police say. Police were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, for a report of a woman, 42,...
Toledo police investigating 2 weekend homicides
If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
Detroit police say officer shot man 3 times after he pulled out gun during foot chase
DETROIT – An officer shot a man three times during a foot chase after he pulled out a gun and pointed it toward officers, according to Detroit police. The shooting happened in the area of Annabelle Street, near Fort Street and Omaha Street on Tuesday night. Police said the man who was shot was a known gang member.
Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday. Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
Police in Detroit are asking for your help in find a teenage girl who has been missing since the end of July.
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old
(CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult offender in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Mcleod, 16, has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Ryan Mcleod has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. Officials say on July 26, at about 6:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8320 block of Homer Street in Detroit. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Allegedly, that the defendant drove by the residence, fired multiple shots at the victim, and fatally wounded him. Mcleod was arraigned and remanded to a youth home on Aug. 1 in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 15. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 22. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ann Arbor bank robbed at gunpoint, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - An armed robber stole money from a Fifth Third bank in Ann Arbor Friday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred at 1:26 p.m., July 29 at the bank branch on 3315 Washtenaw Ave., according to the Ann Arbor Police Department. The male suspect entered the bank...
Detroit man faces arson charges for house fire that collapsed, trapping and injuring firefighters
DETROIT – A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing numerous charges for his alleged involvement in a house fire that collapsed on firefighters, trapping at least two and injuring eight. On Tuesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that Anthony Fields is being charged with eight counts of first-degree arson,...
Police Update: Remains Found In Burned Home May Be Missing Detroit Barber
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week. David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop “D. Woods” which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger. Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street. They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity. According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man faces 20 charges in shooting that killed 2, hurt 6 during parking dispute in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been charged with killing two people and injuring six others in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, officials said. Officials said Winston Kirtley Jr. is facing two counts of murder,...
