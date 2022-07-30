ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Police searching for suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor on Friday

 3 days ago
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspect shot by police in Southwest Detroit, officials say

SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say police officers have shot a suspect in Southwest Detroit. Police say that the incident occurred in the Schaffer Highway I-75 area near Annabell Street. Officials say a foot pursuit ensued that involved the Detroit police when weapons were drawn. Police say several shots were...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2-year-old girl, bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot on Detroit’s southwest side Tuesday morning when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Witt and Lawndale Street intersection. Police said someone was shooting from a silver/gray Jeep at a vehicle traveling down Lawndale Street.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man accused of recording people inside public bathrooms in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man faces six felony charges after being accused of secretly recording people inside public restrooms in Washtenaw County. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arraigned Friday, July 29, on two felony counts each of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, court records show.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday. Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old

(CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult offender in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Mcleod, 16, has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Ryan Mcleod has been charged with one count of first-degree premediated murder, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felony firearm. Officials say on July 26, at about 6:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8320 block of Homer Street in Detroit. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Allegedly, that the defendant drove by the residence, fired multiple shots at the victim, and fatally wounded him. Mcleod was arraigned and remanded to a youth home on Aug. 1 in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 15. and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 22. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Update: Remains Found In Burned Home May Be Missing Detroit Barber

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week. David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop “D. Woods” which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger. Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street. They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity. According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

