Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Look To Home Underdogs on Saturday)

The Cincinnati Reds were sellers at the MLB trade deadline, mainly giving away their ace in Luis Castillo. Now, they must move on from him and start to face the future. Today, they wrap up a three game series against the Miami Marlins, where they face a chance to complete a three-game sweep and extend their win streak to five. They'll have a tough hill to climb if they want to achieve that feat, as they face the NL Cy Young favorite, Sandy Alcantara (1.99 ERA).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO