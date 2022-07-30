Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Look To Home Underdogs on Saturday)

fansided.com
Related
Luke Voit’s post-Yankees career took brutal turn thanks to Eric Hosmer
The 2022 New York Yankees entered spring training needing to trade first baseman Luke Voit to resolve the logjam they’d created a few days prior. Voit’s fate had been all but officially sealed in 2021 when the Yankees imported Anthony Rizzo, then awkwardly juggled their incumbent first baseman between the DH slot and the bench for the remainder of the season.
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Reds vs. Marlins Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 3 (Don't Be Fooled Into Betting on Miami)
The Cincinnati Reds were sellers at the MLB trade deadline, mainly giving away their ace in Luis Castillo. Now, they must move on from him and start to face the future. Today, they wrap up a three game series against the Miami Marlins, where they face a chance to complete a three-game sweep and extend their win streak to five. They'll have a tough hill to climb if they want to achieve that feat, as they face the NL Cy Young favorite, Sandy Alcantara (1.99 ERA).
MLB Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, August 3 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
The craziness of the Major League Baseball trade deadline is beginning to subside, and we have a jam-packed slate of games to bet on Wednesday. Seattle Mariners acquisition Luis Castillo will make his debut for the team against the New York Yankees, and we’re going to see more faces on new teams in the coming days.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
MLB Power Rankings: How the trade deadline changed everything
The MLB Power Rankings look a lot different one day after the MLB trade deadline. How can one day drastically change the MLB Power Rankings? Well, if that day is the MLB trade deadline, you might understand. Rosters look a lot different right now than they did 24 hours ago....
MLB・
Arkansas football: 3 bold predictions for 2022 season
The Arkansas football team is poised to take another leap forward in 2022, can they do so with one of the toughest schedules in the country?. The Arkansas football team, under the direction of Head Coach Sam Pittman, looks to build on an incredibly successful season when they take the field in 2022.
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Weather Report for Wednesday, August 3 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Rise and shine, it's time to buckle up and get ready for another full day of MLB action. Things get started off quick with an afternoon slate for today's games. Before you lock in your bets, it's a good idea to check the weather forecast. Wind can play a huge role in how games turn out, especially when it comes to betting on the total.
Miami Dolphins fell for the Tom Brady 1st round curse
The Miami Dolphins are now in an NFL historical category that only two teams have been in, they lost a first round pick. We could go all the way back to the 1969 season when the Dolphins were docked a first-round draft pick for hiring Don Shula but that pick wasn’t forfeited it was given to the then Baltimore Colts as compensation. In addition, the NFL wasn’t the NFL at that time.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0