Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Contract Carries Sneaky Value

NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk
Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
4 Maple Leafs Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In any season, there are always going to be players that are going to be heavily scrutinized. With the Toronto Maple Leafs, that scrutiny is even more magnified given the fan base and attention from the mainstream media. Even though there have been bright spots in a player’s career, it’s...
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Devils Hire Ryan McGill To Shake up Defense
After letting go of Mark Recchi and parting ways with Alain Nasreddine earlier this offseason, the New Jersey Devils solved one piece of the puzzle by hiring Andrew Brunette to replace Recchi. He will oversee the team’s forwards and power play, meaning they still had a hole to fill with Nasreddine’s position still open. They took care of that on Friday by hiring former Vegas Golden Knights assistant Ryan McGill to run their penalty kill and work with their defensemen.
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
Devils’ Next Number Retired Needs to Be John MacLean
On Friday, the New York Islanders hired John MacLean as an assistant coach. He has a long history with general manager Lou Lamoriello; in 1983, he was drafted by Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils. The man called “Johnny Mac” put up 701 points in 934 games in red and black.
Sharks News & Rumors: Marleau, Wilson, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will be retired this upcoming February. Meanwhile, long-time general manager (GM) Doug Wilson will have a banner lifted to the rafters this October. In other news, Nikolai Knyzhov is expected to be ready to go...
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
History of Stanley Cup Winners That Changed Coaches Midseason
NHL teams change head coaches more frequently and with more success than in any other professional sport. The strategy of a coaching change reached extreme levels when 12 of the (then) 31 teams in the NHL changed coaches between April 2018 and February 2019. It led to great success in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and Dominique Ducharme of the Montreal Canadiens took over midseason and turned their respective teams into Stanley Cup runner-ups.
5 Oilers Who Could Reach Milestones in 2022-23
It almost still feels like yesterday that Artturi Lehkonen scored on Mike Smith moments into overtime of Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final series, giving the Colorado Avalanche a 4-0 series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. But incredibly, the beginning of August means that the Oilers are now...
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share a rumor that there’s interest in Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers. Second, I’ll accept a suggestion from THW regular reader (nor) to make a note about the team’s goaltending. Third, I’ll...
Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL
For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL. The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer. Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year...
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
Making Sense of the Phil Kessel to Edmonton Oilers Rumors
Over the last few days, Phil Kessel heading to the Edmonton Oilers chatter has gotten louder. There hasn’t been confirmation from the organization that anyone has talked to Kessel’s agent, nor suggestions by the player that he’s looking at Edmonton, but some reputable insiders are putting the pieces together and calling Kessel-to-Edmonton a good fit.
3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space
The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions the Team Will Soon Answer
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Commentary, I’ll take a look at seven questions (of the myriad of questions) that will soon be answered by the Maple Leafs. So much is unknown about this particular team. But time will tell. It was a similar situation last season...
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Ruff, Severson, Advice & More
I am extremely excited to share my first edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss head coach Lindy Ruff, the goaltending tandem, and my advice for someone hoping to break into sports media.
Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete Reunited with Old Friend Mitch Marner
On day two of free agency, the Maple Leafs added another young player who’s been kicking around the NHL for quite a while but without lasting success – that’s Victor Mete. On that day, general manager Kyle Dubas signed two defensemen in one sweep. One was the 35-year-old Jordie Benn and the other was the 24-year-old Mete. Both signed on for one-year league-minimum $750,000 contracts.
